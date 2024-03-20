State Armor Action Launches Multimillion Dollar Campaign Exposing TikTok's Ties to Chinese Government

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, State Armor Action launched a multimillion-dollar public awareness campaign and website dedicated to exposing TikTok and its parent company ByteDance for their deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The first phase of the campaign is anchored by a television ad focused on a CCP official named Zhang Fuping, a longtime propagandist who serves as vice president, editor in chief, and Communist Party secretary of ByteDance. Fuping sits at the center of ByteDance's propaganda apparatus where he runs the company's internal Communist Party committee and where he has said his goal is to implement CCP doctrines into all of ByteDance's products, including TikTok.

"TikTok is a dangerous, sophisticated communist propaganda and espionage tool. Zhang Fuping's prominent role as propagandist-in-chief at ByteDance proves this," said Michael Lucci, CEO and Founder of State Armor Action. "Through TikTok, Communist Party agents have direct access to over 100 million phones in America, leaving them well positioned to have a serious, malign influence on our everyday discourse and even our 2024 elections."

In addition to the nationwide TV ad, State Armor Action's national campaign will include targeted digital advertisements, mobile billboards deployed around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and a new website, TikTokistheCCP.com, that hosts easy-to-access research and information for citizens and stakeholders.

"TikTok routinely pushes propaganda that is designed to undermine everything Americans hold dear: our family values, our way of life, the mental health of our youth, and even the very basis for our constitutional government. Worse, this deluge of ideological brainwashing is directed specifically towards vulnerable young people," Lucci said. "As long as it remains under the control of Fuping, ByteDance, and the Communist Party, TikTok is a dangerous tool in the hands of a dangerous enemy, and it must be taken away before it is too late."

You can view the television advertisement here.

You can view the website here.

State Armor Action is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization working to expose malign Chinese Communist Party influence operations in America's heartland. The organization advocates in statehouses around the country for state level solutions to the global threats posed by the CCP.

SOURCE State Armor Action