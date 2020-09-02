State Awards License to Recovery Centers of America Facility in Chicagoland

RCA utilizes unique evidence-based practices and clinical expertise to deliver quality care tailored to individual patients' needs in the Chicagoland region. Saving the expense and delays of extensive travel, RCA also seeks to keep patient costs low, by being an in-network provider for most insurance plans. The challenge of recovery can be daunting, and RCA sets patients up for success by incorporating family members into its treatment model and offering social, educational, and cultural events via a robust alumni network after treatment.

The need for treatment is great. According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, overdose deaths are rising at faster rate so far in 2020 over prior years in the Chicagoland region. Recognizing that relapse rates for drug use are similar to rates for other chronic medical illnesses, RCA has developed an innovative program called PRISE, an evidence-based approach to treat patients for whom recovery has been elusive. Staff are specially trained to deliver treatment that is innovative, holistic and trauma-informed.

RCA St. Charles' state approval follows a rigorous application process, which measured compliance with a multitude of regulations and procedures, including approval of medical staff, a site inspection, a leadership interview, and adherence to local standards. RCA St. Charles' facility is located on a former school site near Campton Hills, which has been remodeled to serve as a serene and safe environment for patients and their families. Licensed for both detox services and residential care, the campus is equipped to serve up to 120 patients. When fully occupied, RCA expects to bring close to 150 jobs to the community.

"I am very humbled to be leading the efforts at Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles, expanding our mission of saving lives to Illinois, and offering a safe and compassionate treatment setting for many suffering from substance use disorder. Through our holistic approach, RCA gives hope to patients who seek recovery from alcohol and drug addictions, and their families. More than that, our approach has a track record of helping individuals maintain sobriety and engage a lifelong recovery plan," said Wolownik Albert.

Wolownik Albert joins RCA St. Charles with decades of experience in behavioral health and providing addiction treatment in Illinois in a variety of outpatient and residential settings. Wolownik Albert holds a bachelor's and master's degree in social work from the University of Michigan, and she is a licensed clinical social worker in Illinois. As a member of the Board of Directors of the Lake County Opioid Initiative, she is a community leader working to improve the system of care and access to treatment for persons in need of support. She is an experienced trainer and speaker, presenting at local and national conferences on a wide array of topics. Wolownik Albert was awarded the prestigious 2018 Dr. C. Vincent Bakeman Memorial Award by the Illinois Association of Behavioral Health, a distinction reserved for a noteworthy Illinois leader fighting substance use disorder.

"In the ER, we see first-hand that the opioid overdose crisis is killing thousands of Illinoisans," said Dr. Stephen Holtsford, the newly-named Medical Director of RCA St. Charles, and physician at Delnor Hospital for 22 years. "It doesn't have to be this way. Addiction is a very treatable condition when we ensure that treatment is readily available to those that need it, when we combat stigma, and when we give patients support and compassion. RCA's model of helping patients close to home, side-by-side with their families, with the latest, evidence-based treatments will truly save lives. This facility will be an excellent addition to the community."

"Given the opioid crisis in the country generally and the needs of our community specifically, a facility of this kind is greatly needed. Over the months of interaction with RCA, our office has been impressed with the quality of your program in other communities and the competency of the representatives with whom we have worked," said Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon. "I am confident that this Facility will provide services for the benefit of our community. This is a needed and an important alternative to the treatment options available. Your focus complements the other services in our community and is a welcome addition."

"We are honored and excited to open our facility in St. Charles, IL. Our magnificent campus on 125 acres will provide a peaceful and bucolic setting for our patients to begin their recovery," said Brian O'Neill, CEO of RCA. "At RCA, we believe in providing local treatment. We will be serving a 60-mile radius including the entire Chicagoland area. In today's day and age, we think every patient suffering from substance use disorder should be able to drive to in-patient treatment. RCA St. Charles is the latest of eight in-patient five-star facilities, which we own and operate across the United States."

"There is an immense need for treatment of substance use disorder in Illinois. Last year 2,098 people died in this state from opioid overdoses, and it is estimated that 20 million Americans are suffering from substance use disorder," said O'Neill. "This facility will treat over 2,000 patients per year, will take admissions 24/7/365 days a year, and will answer the phone in one ring to provide exceptional service and treatment. RCA will be in network with major health insurers, therefore making it extremely accessible and affordable for patients."

RCA St. Charles is accepting patients and is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC mitigation measures. All new RCA patients will be screened for the COVID-19 virus prior to admission, and staff will be routinely tested, using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test which has an accuracy rate in the 99th percentile. Virginia-based GENETWORx Laboratories, a subsidiary of Recovery Centers of America, is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited molecular diagnostic laboratory, designations considered the gold standard in the testing industry.

About Recovery Centers of America

Four Recovery Centers of America (RCA) substance use disorder treatment facilities were recently named as 2020 best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by Newsweek Magazine. RCA's mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. St. Charles is RCA's 12th location, adding to centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. Click here for a video tour.

