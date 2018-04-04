State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia

This marketing alliance will help drive greater awareness of State Bank by leveraging the popularity of one of the Southeast's favorite music venues with concert-goers, many of whom could benefit from the bank's rich portfolio of products and services. It also comes as the amphitheatre undergoes a major renovation that will add new restroom facilities, new concessions, a new courtyard, and a heightened stage for better views.

"Adding our name to this great music destination hits a high note for the State Bank," said State Bank CEO Tom Wiley. "We're happy to partner with Chastain Park and Live Nation to be part of the next chapter of Georgia's rich musical history."

Several world-renowned artists have already announced a tour stop at the venue including; John Fogerty and ZZ Top, Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul, Indigo Girls, Harry Connick, Jr and Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters with Elle King with many more to be added in the coming weeks. For ticket information, please visit the Live Nation website.

"Chastain is a treasured amphitheatre in Atlanta and we wanted to find the right partner to integrate their brand into the variety of assets we have to offer. State Bank is a natural fit given their strong business roots in the area and we look forward to building a long-term partnership to elevate their voice into the power of live music," said Andy Peikon, senior vice president of Live Nation venue sales operations.

For decades, iconic Chastain Park Amphitheatre has stood as Atlanta's favorite outdoor concert venue. Beautifully nestled inside Chastain Park, the venue is located in Atlanta's Buckhead district. Chastain has featured some of the world's greatest artists, who have created life-long memories for millions of guests. This award-winning music venue is arguably more tradition than venue, famously known for its picnic-style intimate environment. With its eclectic line-up of artists from symphonies to classic rock, State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park will continue to produce one of the most outstanding live music experiences in the world.

About State Bank & Trust Company

State Bank & Trust Company provides full-service banking business, including a broad range of commercial and retail banking products, to customers throughout seven of Georgia's eight largest MSA's. The company is committed to giving customers the resources of a large company with the customer service of a local community bank.

To learn more about State Bank, visit www.statebt.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

For additional information, visit www.livenation.com.

