State Bar Board of Trustees Appoints Legal Tech Task Force to Increase Access to Justice Through Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Bar of California's Board of Trustees appointed the members of a newly-created task force on technology and the law, which will study ways to increase access to justice for all Californians by responsibly harnessing the power of technology.

The State Bar Task Force on Access Through Innovation of Legal Services (ATILS) is charged with identifying possible regulatory changes to enhance the delivery of, and access to, legal services through the use of technology, including artificial intelligence and online legal service delivery models.

"Too many Californians needing legal services cannot afford an attorney or don't have access for a number of other reasons," said Leah Wilson, Executive Director of the State Bar of California. "By harnessing innovative approaches from the tech sector while maintaining our paramount commitment to protect the public, we hope to help bridge the gap. This is an exciting step for the State Bar."

The task force will have 23 members, a majority of which are non-attorneys. A non-attorney majority helps ensure that the recommendations of the Task Force are focused on protecting the interests of the public. Justice Lee Edmon will serve as Chair of the Task Force.

The State Bar of California's mission is to protect the public and includes the primary functions of licensing, regulation and discipline of attorneys; the advancement of the ethical and competent practice of law; and support of efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system.

SOURCE The State Bar of California

