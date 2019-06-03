State Bar of California Files to Place Attorney Michael J. Avenatti on Involuntary Inactive Status

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the State Bar filed a petition with the State Bar Court to place Los Angeles attorney Michael J. Avenatti on involuntary inactive status, pursuant to California Business and Professions Code 6007(c)(1)-(3).

This section of statute, amended by the Legislature on January 1, 2019, authorizes the Office of Chief Trial Counsel to file a petition for involuntary inactive enrollment of an attorney when there is sufficient evidence to show that the attorney caused or is causing substantial harm to the attorney's clients or the public and there is a reasonable probability both that the Chief Trial Counsel will prevail on a related disciplinary matter and that the attorney will be disbarred.

The licensee has 10 days from the service of the petition to file a verified response and request a hearing. If the licensee does not do so within that time frame, he waives the right to a hearing.

If no hearing is held, the State Bar Court must file its decision within 30 days of submission. If a hearing is requested, the Court will set a hearing date.

Transmittals and further records related to this petition and the underlying discipline matter will be posted on Mr. Avenatti's attorney profile page on the State Bar website.

Follow the State Bar online

Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

The State Bar of California's mission is to protect the public and includes the primary functions of licensing, regulation and discipline of attorneys; the advancement of the ethical and competent practice of law; and support of efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system.

SOURCE The State Bar of California

Related Links

www.calbar.ca.gov

