State-Based Marketplaces Celebrate Over 10 Years of Coverage with Launch of New Website

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the State Marketplace Network — a collective group of 21 state-based marketplaces from across the country — celebrated more than a decade of providing people with affordable coverage and a record year of enrollments with the launch of a new website (statemarketplacenetwork.org). This new website brings together resources from the network and other organizations on state-based marketplaces, including enrollment data, reports, and an interactive map featuring details on state-based marketplaces across the country.

Marketplace open enrollment for 2024 ended successfully, with over 21 million people accessing health insurance, including over 16 million people renewing their coverage and over 5 million new enrollees. State marketplace leaders credit these historic coverage gains with state and national efforts to ensure those with low- to middle-incomes (individuals making at least $15,060 per year) have affordable, comprehensive health plan options.

The enhanced federal tax credits provided originally through the American Rescue Plan Act and extended through the Inflation Reduction Act increase affordability for most people purchasing insurance through marketplaces. This has been especially important for those with incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level (individuals making $22,545 or less per year), as they can purchase coverage for less than $10 per month, with some plans offered for low as under $1 month.

"The enhanced federal subsidies are making a huge difference for Washington state," said Ingrid Ulrey, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. "More than 80 percent of all our customers are receiving subsidies, which have lowered out-of-pocket costs for Washingtonians and made health coverage more accessible. Over one-third of our customers this year are paying $100 or less per month — and 15% are paying $10 or less. These subsidies are advancing equity by enabling higher than ever before enrollment among Hispanic, Black, and American-Indian/Alaska Native populations in our state, and are benefitting enrollees in our most rural counties."

State leaders believe this financial support has provided a critical source of coverage for individuals who no longer qualify for Medicaid due to the unwinding of the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement prompted by the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Many of these individuals are successfully finding new coverage through the marketplaces. As one of the 3 M's of coverage — Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace — the marketplaces have helped achieve a coverage continuum for those that need it, which also supports the health market infrastructure by ensuring more people have insurance for necessary health services.

"The record-breaking enrollment means that more people have access to lifesaving and life-changing health care, and to peace of mind knowing they have financial protection against unexpected medical costs," said Devon Trolley, executive director of Pennie, Pennsylvania's state-based marketplace. "Pennie has seen significant growth since launching in 2021, due to the unprecedented financial savings and the close collaboration with our Medicaid agency. Similar to our state-based counterparts, we have tailored the marketplace to meet the needs of local communities in order to serve as a trusted and objective source of affordable and high-quality health coverage."

In addition to providing an affordable source of coverage, the marketplaces have also gained insights on how to best reach and enroll consumers over the past 10 years. The state marketplaces are particularly flexible with their messages, which were adapted this past open enrollment period to resonate with people leaving Medicaid. Further, state marketplaces are constantly exploring ways to streamline enrollment and work with community-based hands-on assisters to ease the application process.

"Since its inception, Your Health Idaho has focused on serving Idahoans the Idaho way. With fiscal conservatism and delivering a world-class experience as our true north, Your Health Idaho has worked hard to provide Idahoans a path to affordable quality health insurance in a way that serves them best," said Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho. "Idaho was the first state to successfully transition from HealthCare.gov to our own technology platform. That, coupled with our in-house customer service, allows Your Health Idaho to deliver a world-class customer experience. Our state and local partners, as well as the dedication and tenacity of the Your Health Idaho team in delivering Idaho solutions, have been key to our success."

The state marketplaces' innovations extend beyond enrollment to ensure enrollees' plans provide the best coverage possible. From improving consumers' health literacy to benefit design and additional affordability programs, state marketplaces seek to meet consumers' health needs.

"By knowing the needs of their residents, state-based marketplaces are proven to be perfectly positioned to deliver access to affordable health coverage to millions of people across the country and we are proud to be a part of the state-based marketplace community and its historic impact," said Audrey Morse Gasteier, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Connector. "In Massachusetts, the Health Connector has grown access to coverage through recently expanded eligibility for affordability assistance through our landmark ConnectorCare program, a strong and growing network of community-based, in-person assisters that provide enrollment support to tens of thousands of people a year in dozens of languages, and a commitment to finding new ways to streamline and modernize the process of getting into health coverage."

While the marketplaces tailor their policies to the unique needs of the consumers in their states, the State Marketplace Network provides a forum for state marketplaces to share their insights and best practices. The new State Marketplace Network website highlights the work of the network, as well as individual state marketplace activities.

The State Marketplace Network is a collective group of 21 state-based health insurance marketplaces (SBMs) from across the country. The network was first established in 2011 and is supported by the National Academy for State Health Policy. Through this network, SBMs share ideas, learn about one another's innovations, and prepare for future policy opportunities. Learn more about the SBMs and their accomplishments.

SOURCE National Academy for State Health Policy