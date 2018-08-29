STATE CHAMPS! Network Takes On Indiana High School Sports

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STATE CHAMPS! Sports Network — the Emmy Award-winning prep sports television show — is headed to Indiana, and is primed to highlight the best of high school athletics throughout the entire Hoosier state.

With coordination from Yellow Flag Productions and the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the "STATE CHAMPS! Indiana High School Sports Show" will air on Fox Sports Indiana & Midwest at 10a EDT/9a CDT Sundays from August 26th through June 2019.

"The long-term plan for STATE CHAMPS! expansion is on track through 2020," Yellow Flag Productions president Lou Bitonti said. "Indiana, with its strong tradition of prep sports, is the natural first step of our expansion into other Midwest states. Strategically, aligning with Fox Sports Midwest and the IHSAA mirrors our successful model in Michigan."

Founded in 2000, STATE CHAMPS! has provided a weekly comprehensive look at athletic events, lives, and accomplishments of Michigan's high school athletes and coaches, reaching more than three million households. Adding Indiana to the lineup of telecasts is another step in the right direction to becoming the Midwest's premier high school sports highlight show.

STATE CHAMPS! has provided crucial exposure and helped expand the reach of prep sports in Michigan over the last 15 years, and will bring the same spotlight and platform to Indiana high schools and student-athletes.

Yellow Flag Productions is a full service media production company that creates award-winning TV series, feature shows, documentaries, commercials, radio shows, and custom productions for clients across the Midwest.

