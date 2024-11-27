State, Community Leaders Launch Safe Teen Driving Essay Contest in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam & Ash Injury Law, in partnership with Clark County School District, Nevada's Zero Fatalities and Zero Teen Fatalities, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson, and WOW Carwash has launched the "Sam & Ash Safe Teen Driving Essay Contest" to raise awareness about teen injuries and fatalities on the road.

"For young drivers, getting a license signifies newfound freedom, but unfortunately, teens are more likely to be involved in accidents than any other age group," said Sam Mirejovsky, Partner at Sam & Ash Injury Law. "This initiative, in collaboration with our community leaders, is designed to encourage responsible driving among local youth."

The essay campaign invites students aged 16-22 enrolled in a Clark County school or program to submit a 400-500 word essay on "What Does Safe Driving Mean to You." The submission deadline is December 21, 2024. A panel of judges will select finalists, who will have the chance to win various prizes, including gift cards, one year of free car washes from WOW Carwash, $5,000 in scholarships, and the grand prize – a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta 1.5T Sport from Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.

"The statistics surrounding teen drivers are alarming," said Anita Pepper, Public Information Officer for Zero Fatalities. "Teens aged 16-19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times higher than other drivers. While they represent only 5% of drivers in Nevada, they account for 10% of crashes."

According to Zero Teen Fatalities (ZTF):

Drivers under 20 represent the largest group distracted during fatal crashes.

Using a cell phone while driving reduces brain activity by 37%.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens.

35% of teen crashes are rear-end collisions, often caused by distracted driving.

"Distracted driving, speeding, and impairment are the leading causes of teen crashes," said Jennifer Grube from Clark County School District. "By educating students early, we can instill safer driving habits, ultimately saving lives. CCSD Safe Routes to School is proud to be part of this crucial effort."

To learn more about the campaign and to submit an essay, visit: samandashlaw.com/safedriving

SOURCE Sam & Ash Injury Law