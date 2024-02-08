State Department Federal Credit Union Welcomes Nicole Bowen as New Chief Risk Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Bowen as its new Chief Risk Officer. Nicole brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the credit union with an impressive background in risk management, information technology, and extensive experience in the financial industry.

Nicole Bowen, Chief Risk Officer
Nicole joins SDFCU after serving as the Chief Information Officer/Executive Vice President at NextMark Credit Union, where she played a pivotal role in enhancing risk management strategies and managing regulatory compliance. With over 15 years of experience in risk assessment and mitigation, Nicole has demonstrated her ability to navigate complex risk environments and implement effective risk management frameworks. Nicole is an active member of several industry associations and has participated in numerous panels and conferences, sharing her insights on risk management practices.

In her new role as Chief Risk Officer at SDFCU, Nicole will be responsible for overseeing the credit union's risk management practices, leading information technology and security, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and implementing robust risk mitigation strategies. Her strategic vision and analytical approach will provide valuable insights to drive informed decision-making and safeguard the credit union's financial stability.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole as our new Chief Risk Officer," said Jim Hayes, CEO of SDFCU. "Her extensive experience in risk management and her proven track record in the financial industry make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Nicole's expertise will contribute significantly to our risk management efforts and further strengthen our commitment to providing a secure and stable financial environment for our members."

About State Department Federal Credit Union
State Department Federal Credit Union is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, VA with 6 branch locations. For more information visit www.sdfcu.org.

