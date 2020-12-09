State Department Officials and Representatives of Allied Nations Call for Trials to Prosecute Acts Of Genocide and Atrocities Committed by ISIS
Dec 09, 2020, 07:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, Good of All, a non-profit education organization promoting universal rights, held a virtual press briefing today to call for trials to prosecute acts of genocide and other human rights atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria. A new online human rights education portal with videos featuring the stories of the ISIS rape, enslavement, and genocide was also launched.
Who:
- Ambassador-at-Large Morse H. Tan, Office of Global Criminal Justice, U.S. Department of State
- Ambassador-at-Large Kelley Currie, Office for Global Women's Issues, U.S. Department of State
- Ambassador Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States
- Commissioner Nadine Maenza, US International Religious Freedom Commission
- Matthew Daniels, JD, PhD, Founder, Universal Rights Academy
- Jacqueline Isaac, Vice President, Roads of Success
- State Secretary Tristan Azbej, State Secretariat for the Aid of Persecuted Christians and the Hungary Helps Program, Prime Minister's Office – Hungary
- Father Waldemar Cislo, Director, Polish Section of the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need
- Senior Official Bedran Ciya Kurd, Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria
|
When:
|
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00am ET, International Day of Commemoration & Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide
|
Where:
|
Online at The National Press Club: https://www.press.org/events/good-all
|
Universal Rights Academy: https://www.universalrights.org/
In the course of today's press conference, Matthew Daniels, JD, PhD, Founder of the Universal Rights Academy said: "On the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, we will use the occasion of the launch of a new universal rights education portal to issue a renewed call for trials of captured ISIS fighters in order to hold all ISIS members in captivity accountable for their crimes against humanity."
