State Department Recognizes 46 Hispanic Serving Institutions as Fulbright HSI Leaders

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized 46 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) as 2023 Fulbright HSI Leaders to acknowledge their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program during the 2022-2023 academic year. HSIs serve approximately two-thirds of all Hispanic students in U.S. higher education.
The colleges and universities named as Fulbright HSI Leaders include 2 Associate Institutions, 5 Baccalaureate and Special Focus Institutions, 14 Masters Institutions, and 25 Doctoral Institutions, listed below.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government's flagship international academic exchange program with a longstanding commitment to diversity, working to ensure that participants reflect the United States and societies abroad. The Fulbright Program works closely with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) to promote international exchange opportunities to staff, students, and faculty at HSIs. This year's Fulbright HSI Leaders were announced at the HACU Annual Conference.
Fulbright also works with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Diversity Abroad, and many more organizations.
On November 9, the U.S. Department of State will host a virtual workshop featuring representatives from Fulbright HSI Leaders to share best practices to engage and support students and faculty, increase the global footprint on campus through the Fulbright Program, host international Fulbright students and scholars, and build international networks. This event is open to the public and is specifically designed for faculty, staff, and stakeholders at HSIs. Interested parties can register online.
Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 U.S. students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad, and their foreign counterparts to engage in like activities in the United States. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and address some of the world's most pressing challenges. For more information see the Fulbright Program website https://fulbrightprogram.org.
2023 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leaders
Doctoral Universities:
- Arizona State University
- Northern Arizona University
- University of Arizona
- California State University, Fresno
- San Diego State University
- University of California, Irvine
- University of California, Merced
- University of California, Riverside
- University of California, Santa Barbara
- University of California, Santa Cruz
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida International University
- University of Central Florida
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Montclair State University
- Rutgers University-Newark
- University of New Mexico
- City College of New York, CUNY
- Texas A & M University-College Station
- Texas State University
- Texas Tech University
- University of Houston
- University of North Texas
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Texas at San Antonio
Master's Colleges and Universities:
- California State University, Northridge
- California State University, Sacramento
- Saint Mary's College of California
- San José State University
- University of Redlands
- Metropolitan State University of Denver
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
- New Jersey City University
- Baruch College, CUNY
- College of Staten Island, CUNY
- Hunter College, CUNY
- Queens College, CUNY
- Saint Edward's University
- University of Houston-Downtown
Baccalaureate Colleges and Special Focus Institutions:
- Austin College
- Southwestern University
- State University of New York at Purchase
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Associates Colleges:
- LaGuardia Community College, CUNY
- Lone Star College System
For additional information on Fulbright Program opportunities and resources for HSIs, Download the Fulbright HSI Overview Flier.
