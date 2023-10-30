State Department Recognizes 46 Hispanic Serving Institutions as Fulbright HSI Leaders

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized 46 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) as 2023 Fulbright HSI Leaders to acknowledge their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program during the 2022-2023 academic year. HSIs serve approximately two-thirds of all Hispanic students in U.S. higher education.

The colleges and universities named as Fulbright HSI Leaders include 2 Associate Institutions, 5 Baccalaureate and Special Focus Institutions, 14 Masters Institutions, and 25 Doctoral Institutions, listed below.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government's flagship international academic exchange program with a longstanding commitment to diversity, working to ensure that participants reflect the United States and societies abroad. The Fulbright Program works closely with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) to promote international exchange opportunities to staff, students, and faculty at HSIs. This year's Fulbright HSI Leaders were announced at the HACU Annual Conference.

Fulbright also works with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Diversity Abroad, and many more organizations.

On November 9, the U.S. Department of State will host a virtual workshop featuring representatives from Fulbright HSI Leaders to share best practices to engage and support students and faculty, increase the global footprint on campus through the Fulbright Program, host international Fulbright students and scholars, and build international networks. This event is open to the public and is specifically designed for faculty, staff, and stakeholders at HSIs. Interested parties can register online.

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 U.S. students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad, and their foreign counterparts to engage in like activities in the United States. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and address some of the world's most pressing challenges. For more information see the Fulbright Program website https://fulbrightprogram.org.

2023 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leaders

Doctoral Universities:

Arizona State University

Northern Arizona University

University of Arizona

California State University, Fresno

San Diego State University

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Merced

University of California, Riverside

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of California, Santa Cruz

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

University of Central Florida

University of Illinois at Chicago

Montclair State University

Rutgers University-Newark

University of New Mexico

City College of New York , CUNY

, CUNY Texas A & M University-College Station

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

University of Houston

University of North Texas

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at San Antonio

Master's Colleges and Universities:

California State University, Northridge

California State University, Sacramento

Saint Mary's College of California

San José State University

University of Redlands

Metropolitan State University of Denver

of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach

New Jersey City University

Baruch College, CUNY

College of Staten Island , CUNY

, CUNY Hunter College, CUNY

Queens College, CUNY

Saint Edward's University

University of Houston-Downtown

Baccalaureate Colleges and Special Focus Institutions:

Austin College

Southwestern University

State University of New York at Purchase

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center University of Texas Medical Branch

Associates Colleges:

LaGuardia Community College, CUNY

Lone Star College System

For additional information on Fulbright Program opportunities and resources for HSIs, Download the Fulbright HSI Overview Flier.

