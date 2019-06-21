State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) Selects WURRLYedu to Join 2019 Emerging Partner Program

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WURRLYedu, a leading music education content platform, has been selected by The State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), to join its Emerging Private Sector Partners Program, which fosters opportunities for startups to be seen and heard by state and national digital learning leaders.

As part of the program, WURRLYedu and other partners will help state leaders to understand the newest edtech innovations in ways that directly support SETDA's mission to improve education through technology policy and practice.

"WURRLYedu's mission is to provide a high-quality and effective music education program powered by the latest technologies, which is a natural fit for the SETDA program," said Melissa Greene, SETDA Director of Strategic Partnerships.

WURRLYedu offers culturally relevant content and interactive digital tools to make music education fun, effective and affordable. For teachers, WURRLYedu offers a content platform with lesson plans, an extensive music catalog and a library of video tips from Grammy Award-Winning Artists. For students, WURRLYedu offers creation tools, including access to thousands of popular songs, customization tools and a portable recording studio with one-touch audio and video filters. Class feeds and collaboration tools are also included so that students have all the resources necessary to discover, practice, and record music both inside and outside the classroom.

"Technology is rapidly changing the K12 experience—upending the creation and delivery of content, assessment of students, and even where and when students learn. We're thrilled to join the SETDA Emerging Partners program and collaborate with other education technology leaders who are similarly interested in scaling this change in a positive way," said Nadine Levitt, founder and CEO of WURRLYedu.

WURRLYedu will be showcasing its platform at the upcoming International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) 2019 Conference, in Philadelphia June 23-26. The demonstrations at WURRLYedu's booth #208 will include:

WURRLYedu's new student web portal that provides equitable access to a high-quality music program. Students using WURRLYedu will enjoy the same robust features, already available on iOS and Android, on browser-based devices including Chromebooks.

WURRLYedu's ear training games that provide automated feedback on accuracy of scales as well as rhythmic and melodic call and response exercises. The new ear training games enhance a student's music listening ability while also making music lessons more entertaining.

Participants will also have the chance to experience WURRLYedu through our ISTE Anthem Contest by singing, lip syncing or dancing their way to win prizes including $1,000 for their classroom. Simply download the WURRLYedu app and submit your Anthem performance to enter the contest. Find more information on the ISTE Anthem here.

WURRLYedu has partnered with multiple education organizations to use their music education platform including the Public School District of Philadelphia, the California Department of Education, the Boy and Girls Clubs, Exceptional Children's Foundation, and the LAUSD Partnership schools.

WURRLYedu also recently partnered with Clever to utilize the company's secure single sign-on portal so students can easily access WURRLYedu. Clever's single sign-on portal increases instructional time for students and teachers by getting everyone into all of their digital software and resources with one username and password.

