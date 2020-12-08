State Employees' Credit Union Switches To Coinstar Coin Counting

SECU selected Coinstar to replace existing coin-sorting equipment after a pilot showed the benefits Coinstar provides. The Coinstar kiosks are easy to use and allow members to conveniently process coins and receive cash on the spot at SECU locations without paying a fee. Coinstar services and maintains the kiosks and handles the coin, allowing SECU employees to assist members rather than bagging coin or maintaining kiosks. Additionally, Coinstar kiosks are networked for optimal uptime and reporting.

"After piloting the Coinstar solution, we knew it was a great option for us," said Jennifer Hamrick, chief administrative officer, retail operations at SECU. "With our previous equipment, our staff spent time prepping coin for pick-up, balancing the machines, and trouble-shooting machine issues. The physical requirements of lifting heavy coin bags were also a burden on our team. With Coinstar's turnkey service, Coinstar maintains the kiosks, allowing us to focus on providing excellent member service."

"SECU is one of the largest and most respected credit unions in the country, and we're proud that they've chosen Coinstar as their coin-counting solution," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. "Our team looks forward to completely managing their coin counting end to end to allow SECU to do what they do best in serving their members."

Coinstar kiosks are expected to roll out to all SECU locations by mid-December 2020.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With more than 22,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting and cash services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, charity donation options, and Bitcoin purchase with cash. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 271 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube.

