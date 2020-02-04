State Farm® & Arizona State University Announce Public-Private Partnership

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- State Farm and Arizona State University today announced the introduction of a new education and career development program called Pathways for the Future. The program will provide a personalized approach to higher education with a focus on innovative & technological skills, fueled by a $30 million contribution from State Farm.

As emerging technologies rapidly transform the workplace, experts predict significant displacement and demand for new skills to fill future jobs. The ability to adapt, learn, and transition to new and emerging employment opportunities will be essential for workers worldwide. Pathways for the Future is designed to address these changes, focused specifically on high school students, community college and university students, and career professionals who wish to compete for new and evolving jobs in the changing marketplace.

"Technological change holds enormous promise and the potential for job creation. It also challenges employees, employers and students and presents a change we all must adapt to," said State Farm Chairman and CEO Michael Tipsord. "Today represents a new milestone in our relationship with ASU and builds on our corporate commitment to prepare not only for what's coming, but for what is already happening. We look forward to growing this commitment with ASU and working together to build the workforce of the future through universal learning."

With the online nature of the program, State Farm's gift will enable ASU to assist many more learners regardless of their location and will provide students access to the transfer and transition tools which support curriculum pathway mapping and sequencing. This component will also help people discover career interests and provides a way for ASU to share pertinent information with mid-career adults and to students navigating higher education options.

There are four targeted groups for the Pathway Program, including:

High School Students

Maricopa County Community College Students

Arizona State University Students

Students Employees, already in the workforce, wanting to learn new skills, including State Farm employees

"State Farm has been a good neighbor to ASU for the past several years – our aligned values and our mutual commitment and investment of human and financial capital makes for an ideal partnership in Pathways for the Future," said ASU President Michael M. Crow. "We believe strongly in the evolving model of universal learning, making higher education available to those from all socioeconomic backgrounds at any point in their lives. This is what the workforce of the future needs and what we hope to accomplish with State Farm. Together, our goal is to help people work through what will be a significant transformation in the economy."

The program has three specific Academic Tracks, including STEM/Engineering, Business/Leadership and Humanities/Social Sciences. For more information on the tracks and complete program details, please visit: https://pff.asu.edu/. The Pathways for the Future portal can be accessed here.

About State Farm:

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and approximately 58,000 employees serve approximately 83 million policies and accounts – approximately 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and approximately 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2018 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

