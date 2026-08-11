State Farm and Habitat for Humanity International continue long-standing national partnership

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Farm announced today that it is continuing its national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. This year, State Farm will grant funding to engage and mobilize youth, support the building of resilient housing in communities across the U.S. and help expand the nonprofit's impact during its 50th anniversary.

Through the continued partnership, State Farm will support Habitat's "50 for 50" initiative that reflects a shared commitment to expand the organization's impact during its 50th anniversary this year through funding and employee volunteerism nationwide. State Farm is also continuing their support of Habitat's youth engagement programs, which enable local Habitat affiliates to partner with young leaders on community projects that support local affordable housing efforts.

The funding from State Farm this year will also support the global housing nonprofit's disaster resilience program, Habitat Strong, helping local Habitat affiliates build and repair more durable, resilient homes that can better withstand severe weather in disaster-prone areas while focusing on homeowner preparedness training and increased access to proven climate-resilient building methods and materials.

"For over three decades, Habitat for Humanity and State Farm have worked toward the shared goal of creating and preserving affordable housing," said Rasheed Merritt, HR&D Executive at State Farm. "We're proud to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity during its 50th anniversary, as together we support safe, affordable housing with the aim to help more families find a place to call home—strengthening communities across the country for years to come."

Since 1994, State Farm has contributed more than $22 million to support Habitat's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, including additional investments in local affiliate support.

"Through our longstanding partnership with State Farm, we've been able to help more individuals and families access the strength, stability and opportunity that home makes possible," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "As Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 50th anniversary, we are grateful to continue working alongside State Farm to expand access to safe, affordable housing and create lasting impact in communities. Together, we look forward to opening the door to brighter futures and the possibilities that begin with a place to call home."

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org

About State Farm

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance combined in the United States. Its more than 19,200 agent offices and over 62,000 employees serve over 96 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 32 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International