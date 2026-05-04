Thousands of volunteers gather in Atlanta to build 24 homes for Habitat for Humanity's 40th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project

For the first time since 1988, the Carter Work Project returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in this milestone year marking Habitat for Humanity's 50th anniversary, thousands of volunteers, partners and Habitat homeowners are coming together to honor the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter by carrying forward the work they championed for decades – opening doors to affordable homeownership and opportunity.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA (05/03/2025) — The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project returned to Atlanta for the first time since 1988, from May 3–8, 2026. Atlanta Habitat for Humanity united volunteers, partners, and affordable housing advocates to build 24 new single-family homes and townhomes in five days. This milestone event kicked off construction at Langston Park in historic Sylvan Hills in Atlanta. © Habitat for Humanity International/ Kaylinn Gilstrap

For the first time since 1988, Habitat for Humanity International—in partnership with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity—is hosting the 40th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Atlanta. From May 4–8, more than 1,000 volunteers will work alongside future homeowners to raise the walls of 10 new single-family homes and finish the interiors of 14 townhomes.

The 2026 project takes place in Atlanta's Sylvan Hills neighborhood at Langston Park, Atlanta Habitat' new 68-unit master-planned community. The development features modern, sustainable townhomes. Ideally situated near two MARTA stations and the Atlanta BeltLine, Langston Park offers residents seamless access to public transit, walking paths and urban green spaces.

Former President Jimmy and Mrs. Carter helped to put Habitat on the map in 1984 when they joined the inaugural week-long "blitz build" that bears their name. After recognizing the organization's mission closely aligned with their values, the Carters saw firsthand how housing instability impacts families. They understood that a stable, affordable home is the essential foundation every family needs to thrive.

"Habitat for Humanity has spent 50 years working toward a world where everyone has a safe, decent place to call home, and this is a vision we know we cannot achieve alone," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "As we mark the 40th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, we not only honor the Carters' extraordinary legacy of service, but also celebrate what becomes possible when people from all walks of life come together with a shared purpose."

With this mission held at the center, the Carters and Habitat formed a partnership that has since inspired more than 109,000 volunteers to build or improve more than 4,472 homes in 14 countries.

Additional information about Carter Work Project, historical photos and videos are available at habitat.ngo/cwpphotos. New photos will be added throughout the week.

Carter Work Project is generously supported by 100 sponsors, including the project's Diamond partner, The Home Depot Foundation. Platinum sponsors include Bank of America, Delta Air Lines, MasterBrand, Inc. and Wells Fargo.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org

About Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development, and partnerships. As one of the largest affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International, Atlanta Habitat impacts the lives of approximately 6,000 family members in 100 neighborhoods. In addition to constructing affordable, energy-efficient, well-built homes, the nonprofit homebuilder renovates blighted properties and completes critical repairs for qualifying homeowners. Houses are sold to first-time homebuyers through zero-interest mortgages in Atlanta and South Fulton County. For more information, visit atlantahabitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International