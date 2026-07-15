Lowe's renews partnership with Habitat for Humanity to support home repair projects across the U.S.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International announced today that Lowe's has renewed its longstanding national partnership to support home repair and rehab projects undertaken by local Habitat affiliates. The renewed partnership will help more than 300 individuals remain in their homes.

Lowe's will fund grants supporting more than 200 projects across 20 Habitat for Humanity affiliates to address urgent needs that enhance the safety, health and resilience of owner-occupied homes. These investments support essential repairs such as roofing and HVAC, energy efficiency, accessibility and fall-prevention modifications and disaster preparedness upgrades that help homeowners remain safe in their homes.

This July, Lowe's will also help Habitat celebrate its 50th anniversary at 20 pop-up events at Lowe's stores across the U.S. These community engagement events will bring together families, volunteers, customers and local community members through hands-on activities and interactive build experiences designed to raise awareness of Habitat's mission, Habitat's 50th anniversary milestone and connect Lowe's customers with the opportunity to volunteer with Habitat.

"Our partnership with Habitat is rooted in helping our neighbors remain safe, independent and enjoy the homes they love. Together, over the last twenty years, we've helped build stronger homes, neighborhoods and communities," said Lindsey Haigler, Lowe's vice president of associate and community engagement. "We are thrilled to invite communities to our stores to celebrate Habitat's 50 years of impact and help connect neighbors with Habitat's important mission."

Lowe's and Habitat for Humanity have worked together for more than 20 years to help improve access to safe and affordable housing nationwide. Since the national partnership began in 2003, Lowe's has contributed more than $100 million to help more than 20,000 families improve their living conditions. Lowe's has also been a strong supporter of Habitat's Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project and has previously provided funding for Habitat's Cost of Home campaign, neighborhood revitalization and Women Build programs. Lowe's is currently supporting Habitat's Let's Open the Door campaign to help bring awareness of global housing need.

"It's with the support of partners like Lowe's that we can further our efforts to help homeowners improve their homes, as well as build stronger, more resilient communities," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are grateful to Lowe's for their ongoing support to help even more homeowners have a safe and strong place to call home."

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International