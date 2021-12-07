State Farm® and iHeartMedia team up with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) to Support Latino High School Students

State Farm® and iHeartMedia team up with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) to Support Latino High School Tweet this

"We have learned through our many years of existence that the younger we begin cultivating young Latino talent, the better. That is the reason we created a program specifically aimed at high school students, and it is also the reason we are extremely proud of this partnership with State Farm and iHeartMedia, so that we can reach even more outstanding high school students," said Marco A. Davis, President and CEO, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. "Thanks to State Farm and iHeartMedia, we will continue to educate, empower, and connect with a new generation of Latino leaders throughout the country."

Rich Garcia, State Farm HR&D Executive, said, "I'm proud of the commitment State Farm has with CHCI's programs. Getting involved early and supporting the development of the next generation of Latino leaders is key to our mission. We want to foster an environment where young Latino leaders can grow and thrive in their careers and in their communities, and this program helps provide leadership tools and development to help them reach their goals."

"As the nation's leading audio company, we're dedicated to expanding representation of the Latinx experience on our platforms," said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. "The work of community organizations like CHCI is critically important, and we're grateful for partners like State Farm who join us in our mission to serve the full diversity of our country."

SOURCE Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute