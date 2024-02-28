State Farm: Cheapest Car Insurance for Single Moms

AutoInsurance.org

28 Feb, 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoInsurance.org recently released its list of the top eight cheapest insurance providers for single moms.

The report named State Farm the cheapest provider, with Progressive and Allstate the runners-up. The monthly rates for these three companies are listed below:

  • State Farm: $50
  • Progressive: $55
  • Allstate: $60

On top of having the lowest rates, these companies also offer discounts many single moms qualify for that allow them to reach even lower premiums.

Usage-Based Discounts for Single Moms

One of the discounts that offers the most potential to save is the usage-based discount. Usage-based discounts are available when a driver allows the insurance provider to track their driving through an app or an installed telematics device.

When a driver demonstrates low-risk driving habits, they'll qualify for savings. State Farm and Progressive offer up to 30% off, while Allstate offers a maximum 40% discount for good driving habits.

State Farm Benefits for Single Parents

While State Farm does not offer benefits specific to single moms, its business model is a good option for single moms. State Farm operates through local agents, so moms can build a relationship with someone in their community.

According to AutoInsurance.org, local State Farm agencies are available to answer questions in person or over the phone and are willing to help clients find what they need.

Progressive Benefits for Moms

Progressive offers a budgeting tool for moms. It's called the "name your own price tool." Single moms can determine how much they can spend on car insurance and choose a coverage option that fits their budget.

Unfortunately, Progressive doesn't offer local agency options, so single moms won't be able to build a relationship with someone in their community.

Allstate Benefits for Single Moms

Allstate has many coverage options, like roadside assistance, that can provide moms peace of mind. With roadside assistance coverage, moms can access flat tire or lockout services if needed.

Unfortunately, in some areas, Allstate's rates exceed the competition.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized auto insurance expert, reminds single moms, "The best and cheapest car insurance will vary based on driving history and demographic information, so while a general report is helpful, moms should compare their options themselves."

Read AutoInsurance.com's entire report here: Cheap Auto Insurance for Single Moms in 2024 (Save With These 8 Companies!)

SOURCE AutoInsurance.org

