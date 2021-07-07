State Farm Partners with Included Health to Improve Healthcare Equity for LGBTQ+ Employees

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State Farm is elevating support for its LGBTQ+ employee community through a new partnership with Included Health . As an employer-sponsored, free healthcare benefit, Included Health acts as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community helping them connect with quality, culturally competent care. State Farm LGBTQ+ employees, agents and their families now have access to a dedicated care coordinator who can help them find supportive, affirming healthcare providers and navigate challenges in the healthcare system.

Discrimination is rampant in the LGBTQ+ community, with more than 40% reporting they have experienced discrimination by a healthcare provider. This discrimination leads to mistrust and an avoidance of care, with LGBTQ+ people 2-3 times more likely to avoid care than straight and cisgendered people. Included Health is focused on making the healthcare system work better for the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones.

"At State Farm, we are committed to providing an inclusive workplace where everyone feels safe, welcome and supported. Through our collaboration with Included Health, we're able to help our LGBTQ+ community get high-quality, hassle-free healthcare that everyone deserves," said Michael Trout, Vice President of Human Resources & Development, State Farm. "We are proud to team up with Included Health to make a meaningful impact for our diverse workforce."

Included Health was piloted last spring with State Farm Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG) members and is now available for all employees and their household members as part of their benefits, and for all agents and dependents currently on a State Farm medical plan.

State Farm employees, agents and family members will have dedicated care coordinators who get to know them, understand their unique needs and serve as guides along their personal healthcare journeys. This includes help with services such as finding a doctor who understands the specific needs of the LGBTQ+ community, navigating insurance for gender affirming procedures, family planning, support groups for parents of LGBTQ+ youth, general education and much more.

"Too often, our health depends on our ability to self-advocate, to read between the lines and work around a system that makes LGBTQ+ people feel disregarded. It is exhausting to find quality, competent care," said Colin Quinn, Co-founder and CEO of Included Health. "As longtime healthcare and health tech professionals, we use our expertise to help our community navigate a healthcare system that wasn't designed with our bodies or lives in mind."

To learn more about Included Health, please visit www.includedhealth.com .

About Included Health

Included Health is a dedicated care concierge and healthcare navigation platform focused on making the healthcare system work better for the LGBTQ+ community. The company's queer and trans-led team knows firsthand the challenges and barriers that the LGBTQ+ community faces, and works to help LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones access the affirming, high-quality care everyone deserves. Included Health is the first comprehensive health resource for the LGBTQ+ community, helping members connect with culturally competent, quality providers, empowering members through education and preventive care awareness, and advocating for them in their time of need. For more information, please visit www.includedhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

About State Farm

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and approximately 58,000 employees serve approximately 83 million policies and accounts – approximately 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and approximately 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

SOURCE Included Health

Related Links

https://www.includedhealth.com

