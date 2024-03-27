State Farm® re-signs as title sponsor for WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION, invests in programming for NWSL

CINCINNATI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Farm has signed a new multiyear agreement to serve as title sponsor of the State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION. It was also title sponsor for the 2023 WNBA season, the first for which Scripps Sports televised weekly regular-season games on Friday nights on ION, a national entertainment network that reaches every U.S. TV household over the air and on all major pay and connected TV services.

In addition, State Farm has invested in the National Women's Soccer League Saturday Night Soccer on ION with primary brand positioning and in-game sponsorship. Saturday Night Soccer began March 16.

"State Farm is a champion for women's sports, and this sponsorship is one way we're committed to bringing more awareness and visibility," said Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer, State Farm. "We believe that few things in today's world capture our attention, ignite our passion and connect our communities like sports."

Last season, 23 national WNBA games on ION over 15 weeks reached 12.3 million viewers and increased the WNBA's audience by 24% -- from 31.5 million for all other networks combined to 39 million, according to Nielsen. The WNBA on ION, weekly doubleheaders, also added more than 6.4 million female viewers, according to Nielsen.

State Farm has had an 11-year relationship with the WNBA, going back to 2013, when it became presenting sponsor of the WNBA Draft. University of Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark was the first collegiate and female athlete State Farm signed to its Team State Farm athlete roster; she has declared for the WNBA Draft, which takes place April 15 in Brooklyn.

"State Farm is a fantastic sponsor and a brand that shares our belief that women's sports and female athletes deserve the same high-profile recognition and opportunities as their male counterparts," said Tony Lamerato, vice president of revenue and sponsorships for Scripps Sports. "State Farm doesn't just talk about it. It shows its commitment with actions."

Scripps Sports, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), is the first broadcast network ever to offer regularly scheduled weekly appointment programming for the WNBA and NWSL and the first to offer weekly studio shows for those leagues.

Media contact: Scripps – Michael Perry (513) 259-4718, [email protected]

State Farm – Rachael Risinger, [email protected]

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About State Farm®

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 44 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company