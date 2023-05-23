State Farm® signs on as title sponsor for WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION

The E.W. Scripps Company

23 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

CINCINNATI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- State Farm has signed an agreement with The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to serve as title sponsor of "WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION" for the 2023 WNBA season.

Scripps and the WNBA announced on April 20 a multi-year agreement to televise regular-season games on Friday nights on ION, a national entertainment network that reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV services.

For the first time, WNBA games will be featured on a single network during national primetime windows every Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 8. The first games are Friday: Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky at 8 p.m., and Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm at 10 p.m.

"State Farm is a longtime supporter and sponsor of the WNBA," said Kristyn Cook, chief agency, sales and marketing officer, State Farm. "We are constantly looking for ways to elevate women in sports, and WNBA Friday Night Showcase on ION will bring the excitement of women's basketball to even more people."

State Farm has had a 10-year relationship with the WNBA, going back to 2013, when it became presenting partner of the WNBA Draft.

"State Farm has set the pace once again as we partner to raise the WNBA's profile," said Tony Lamerato, vice president of revenue and sponsorships for Scripps Sports. "They are the perfect fit to title our new Friday night franchise on ION."

The E.W. Scripps Company, headquartered in Cincinnati, is a Fortune 1000 journalism and media company with deep local market relationships and broad national audience reach. For 145 years, Americans have turned to Scripps for objective news and information. Scripps Sports launched in December 2022.

Media contact: Scripps – Michael Perry (513) 259-4718, [email protected]     
                          State Farm – Rachael Risinger (516) 864-3693, [email protected]

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About State Farm®
For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home  insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 61,764 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, lifehealth, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for rentersbusiness ownersboats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

