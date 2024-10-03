State Farm® Teams Up with the National Volunteer Fire Council to Award $1 Million to Local Volunteer Fire Departments

Announcement comes just in time for Fire Prevention Week, October 6-12

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteer fire departments play a critical role in the protection of communities across the country, especially small towns and rural areas. In fact, over 65% of all firefighters in the U.S. are volunteers, devoting their time and risking their safety to help their neighbors in need. Yet many local departments operate on tight budgets and struggle to find the funding for needed equipment that can help increase their responders' safety, effectiveness and ability to serve at their best.

100 volunteer fire departments will receive a $10,000 grant to purchase needed equipment. Post this 100 volunteer fire departments are receiving a $10,000 grant through the State Farm Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program to purchase critical equipment. (Photo courtesy of Sejal Dave, Oronoco Fire Department.)

Recognizing this significant need, State Farm® teamed up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) – the leading nonprofit association representing the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services – to help volunteer fire departments. Through the State Farm Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program, $1 million has been awarded in 2024 to fund critical fire department equipment.

In total, 100 local volunteer fire departments across the U.S. have been selected to receive a $10,000 grant. These grants will go to purchase equipment that will enhance safety, communications and operations for volunteer fire departments.

The announcement comes just in time for Fire Prevention Week, October 6-12, when local departments are highlighting fire prevention and risk reduction actions in their communities through open houses and public education programs.

"Our nation's volunteer firefighters selflessly give back to their communities every day, responding to emergencies ranging from fires and emergency medical incidents to vehicle crashes, natural disasters, hazardous materials spills and many more," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "Many of these departments operate on a shoe-string budget, making it difficult to obtain the resources they need. We are thrilled that State Farm has stepped up to address this need, and we are proud to collaborate with them to get funding to these local departments so they can be better prepared to serve their communities and protect their responders."

In addition to the grants, State Farm also provided NVFC memberships to all the applicants so they can access additional tools and resources to help them thrive. This includes access to free training, a First Responder Helpline and many other benefits.

"At State Farm part of our mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life. We are committed to helping build safer, stronger, better educated communities," said Apsara Sorensen, State Farm corporate responsibility assistant vice president. "We are proud to support the safety of volunteer firefighters – the ultimate good neighbors who risk their lives each and every day."

State Farm and the NVFC are also celebrating the grants by joining 10 of the fire department recipients at their community open house or local fire prevention event throughout the fall.

Information about the grant program, a list of departments receiving the grants and details on the local events are available on the NVFC website at www.nvfc.org/statefarm. Due to the high number of impressive applications and the widespread need observed across the nation, State Farm will continue the grant program in 2025. Please stay tuned to the NVFC opportunities page.

"We had a resounding response to this inaugural year of the State Farm Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program, which demonstrates how needed this support is for our local volunteer fire departments," Hirsch said. "We are excited to see the direct impact this will have on departments and communities now and in years to come."

About State Farm

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About the National Volunteer Fire Council

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

