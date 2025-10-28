State Financial Officers Foundation Launches Sister Organization "Look To The States"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) announced the launch of "Look To The States" (LTTS), a new 501(c)4 organization to expand and strengthen State Financial Officers' fight for the American people's financial freedom and security.

Nationwide, SFOF has a proven track record of leading the charge against corporations and investment firms' political activism. Now, LTTS will be the next phase to aggressively advance State Financial Officers' work through powerful media strategy and grassroots advocacy.

"The State Financial Officers Foundation has taken on the 'woke capitalism' agenda nationwide and Look To The States will strengthen our fight through unprecedented grassroots support and media resources. Launching our new sister organization will ensure that State Financial Officers are best positioned to promote free market principles in defense of taxpayers, investors, and consumers," said Dr. O.J. Oleka, Chief Executive Office of the State Financial Officers Foundation. "The Left will no longer enjoy an empty playing field as our conservative principles are bolstered in the fight."

SFOF was founded as a 501(c)3 organization rooted in the belief that strong financial stewardship means promoting fiscally responsible, free-market, pro-growth policies. This year, SFOF leaders have fought for Americans' financial freedom and security by combatting the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) agenda, political debanking, Chinese Communist Party influence in U.S. markets, the national debt crisis, abuse of taxpayer dollars, and more.

"As State Financial Officers, it is our duty to protect taxpayer interests and ensure financial markets are free from anti-competitive political agendas like ESG and DEI," said Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks, National Chairman of the State Financial Officers Foundation. "Look to the States will equip State Financial Officers, who represent more than 170 million Americans, with the tools needed to advance pro-growth, free-market policies. Now more than ever, we must expand our efforts and expose inappropriate corporate and financial-sector activism that threatens economic freedom."

A survey released earlier this year shows Americans trust state financial officers more on fiscal issues than governors and state legislators and more than twice as much as the U.S. Congress.

