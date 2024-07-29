State Grid Builds Digital Distribution Network Demonstration Zone in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu

ZHENJIANG, China, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, adhering closely to the requirements of building a new-type power system and a digital distribution network, State Grid Corporation of China has actively explored the deep integration of digital-intelligence technologies with distribution network expertise, establishing a digital distribution network demonstration zone in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province. Notably, Zhenjiang is the only prefecture-level city in Jiangsu to embark on such a digitalization initiative.

During the construction of this demonstration zone, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company has achieved remarkable progress by installing low-voltage power line high-speed carrier communication acquisition equipment, applying adjustable and controllable digital grid technologies, and enhancing adaptive drone inspections. These measures have effectively reduced the average response time for low-voltage fault repairs from 48 minutes to 25 minutes, increased drone inspection efficiency to 30 seconds per pole and tower, and achieved a defect identification rate of over 90%.

Moving forward, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company will focus on three key objectives: enhancing power supply reliability, improving the quality and efficiency of distribution network operations, and facilitating the local consumption of renewable energy. It will continue to strengthen the digital foundation of its distribution network, reinforce the coordinated interaction between power sources, grids, loads, and storage, and further develop a safe, green, and efficient smart distribution network.

