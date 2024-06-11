State Grid Dongming County Power Supply Company: Proactively Meeting Enterprises' Power Needs to Promote the Scaled Production of Traditional Delicacies

HEZE, China, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Heze, Shandong Province, mentioning Dongming Xiangdu (aromatic sausage) inevitably tantalizes the taste buds. Dongming Xiangdu, a unique provincial-level intangible cultural heritage food, is a traditional delicacy that has been passed down through seven generations over 200 years. The product, which has become a common dish on many family tables, is sold in more than 20 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions.

Dongming Xiangdu is made using 80% lean pork and 20% mung bean flour as the main ingredients, combined with more than ten kinds of precious spices such as amomum and dill seeds, and mixed with sesame oil. The mixture is then stuffed into a pig's small stomach, cooked until spherical, and cut open to reveal brightly colored meat with a fragrant aroma. The texture is glutinous yet not loose, salty and savory to the taste, and it embodies the typical meat flavor of southwestern Shandong cuisine.

"While preserving the traditional craftsmanship, we have designed a specialized process for making Xiangdu, significantly increasing our production scale. Since most of the new process is automated, stable electricity is crucial. The State Grid Dongming County Power Supply Company has given us great support, ensuring that our production has never been affected by power issues," said Li Pengfei.

Shi Zhen, Deputy General Manager of the State Grid Dongming County Power Supply Company, stated, "Today, Dongming Xiangdu is becoming increasingly known in the food market and is beloved by consumers. It has become a hallmark of Dongming. The power supply company proactively understands the power needs of Xiangdu manufacturing enterprises and provides them with a customized 'one household, one policy' power plan to ensure stable and reliable electricity for their production."

