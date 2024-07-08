State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. Equips Rural Customers in Xuzhou with "Electricity Stewards"

XUZHOU, China, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has continually enhanced and streamlined the "Village-Network Integration" service platform, collaborating closely with governmental departments to leverage the collective efforts of community and village groups. This collaboration mobilizes various resources from village, corporate, and agricultural networks to advance the "Village-Network Co-construction" initiative, ensuring that public electricity needs are promptly met.

Furthermore, the company has implemented "custom-order" services for public welfare and agricultural support. Through this service, residents can report their electricity issues via phone, WeChat, or SMS in the form of a "custom order" to their respective area managers, specifying the time and location for resolution. Upon receiving these "orders," area managers promptly visit and address the issues.

To enhance the "custom-order" service, under the unified direction of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company, each area manager has established power supply service WeChat groups within their jurisdictions and joined village group grid service groups. Additionally, all customer phone numbers are meticulously collected and documented. By distributing "Electricity Connection Cards" and displaying the area manager's service phone numbers on meter boxes, the company ensures transparent and efficient communication between both parties.

State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company also strengthens power grid construction and operational maintenance by implementing the "Village-Network Co-construction" project. This initiative not only enhances the green business environment but also establishes a new platform for public welfare and agricultural support services, ensuring that employees go the extra mile and genuinely alleviate the public's concerns.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company