State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd Successfully Develops and Deploys "Glow-in-the-Dark" Electrical Warning Signs in Xuzhou

XUZHOU, China, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Yin Long, an employee of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company, installed a luminescent ceramic electrical warning sign on the 12th tower of the 110 kV Yao Shen line. This innovative sign illuminates autonomously at night, warning both pedestrians and vehicles to maintain a safe distance from the transmission line corridor, thereby mitigating the risk of accidents.

During nighttime, visibility near power transmission lines is significantly reduced, which increases the likelihood of incidents such as vehicle collisions with poles or wire contacts, especially during activities like driving, construction, or fishing. Historically, mounting warning signs on electrical facilities and their appendages has been a key strategy to prevent such accidents after dark.

In response to these challenges, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has developed a phosphorescent ceramic electrical warning sign. Crafted from luminescent ceramic materials, the sign integrates the warning message directly with the body of the sign. It is designed to convert solar energy absorbed during daylight into a heat source that emits light throughout the night, achieving 20 minutes of energy storage during the day and providing 12 hours of continuous luminescence after dusk. Furthermore, the sign measures 1m x 1m and offers a luminosity of up to 4000 millicandelas per square meter, which is 2-4 times more intense than that of standard luminescent signs.

"Going forward, we plan to enhance the durability of these signs by applying a protective coating tailored to the specific air pollution indices and the acidity of precipitation in different regions. This will improve their hydrophobic and anti-pollution properties, ensuring that the signs maintain their luminescent efficacy throughout their 15-year lifespan," stated Yin Long, an employee at State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company.

