State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Unveils Rare Animal and Plant Atlas in Zhenjiang

ZHENJIANG, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15, the second National Ecological Day, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power unveiled the "Zhenjiang Rare Animal and Plant Atlas" in Zhenjiang. The atlas details 12 species of rare animals and plants native to and thriving in Zhenjiang, aiming to assist power grid construction and operation personnel in rapid identification, thereby effectively safeguarding the ecological environment during construction, nurturing biodiversity, and fostering harmonious coexistence between power grid development and ecological protection.

As the world's largest developing country, China has actively embraced the concept of green development in recent years, taking a series of robust measures in ecological protection and sustainable development. Based on ecological grid construction, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company has actively explored new methods and models for biodiversity conservation. Through the development of a digital management and control platform for ecological grids, the implementation of a "Tea Instead of Trees" program for power line protection, the production of ecological protection manuals, and other specific initiatives, the company has effectively enhanced the ecological protection awareness and discrimination abilities of grid construction and operation personnel towards rare animals and plants. Consequently, it has reduced the disruption caused to the habitats of these species during construction processes, making a new green contribution to safeguarding the beauty of the environment through the green grid.

SOURCE State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company