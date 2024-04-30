State Grid Weihai (Shandong) Power Supply Company Electrically Assisted Huabobo to "Steam" a Path to Prosperous Industry

WEIHAI, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, within the Huabobo Incubation Industrial Park in Wendeng District, Weihai City, Shandong Province, a bustling scene unfolds. Kneading dough, shaping, steaming, packaging... After all the processes, various shapes of Huabobo are packaged and shipped domestically and abroad.

Wendeng's Huabobo has a history of over 300 years and is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in Shandong Province. In recent years, the government of Wendeng District, Weihai City, Shandong Province, has introduced the country's first supportive policy tailored for the Huabobo industry, focusing on the cultural heritage project of Huabobo. This includes the construction of the Huabobo Incubation Industrial Park, nurturing benchmark enterprises, and promoting the transformation of the Huabobo industry from small-scale, scattered, and disorderly to integrated, full-chain, and standardized.

During the initial construction phase of the industrial park, State Grid Weihai (Shandong) Power Supply Co., Ltd. took the initiative to coordinate, organizing professional personnel to review the power supply scheme, providing on-site responses, optimizing the power supply process, transforming power supply lines, enhancing service quality and efficiency, and actively assisting in the construction of the park.

With the support of electricity, Weihai Changlin Ecological Agriculture Co., Ltd., within the Huabobo Incubation Industrial Park, invested 15 million yuan to build a 66,000m2 sterile workshop of 100,000 levels, equipped with standardized and process-oriented automated production lines. Additionally, intelligent warehousing was introduced, with a daily production capacity of over 10,000 units, a 5~6 times increase from before, with daily order volumes reaching 20,000 to 30,000 units. With numerous orders and tight deadlines, modern workshops and intelligent warehousing have been a great help. Hou Xianfen, the person in charge, said, "We have developed more souvenirs based on the original 20+ categories. Now, not only are domestic orders pouring in one after another, but we have also received overseas orders. The enterprise output value of this year will rise to a new level."

Behind the fragrance of Huabobo wafting domestically and abroad, in addition to the support of local government policies and measures, it also relies on the day-to-day thoughtful service of the power supply department. During production, State Grid Weihai (Shandong) Power Supply Co., Ltd. has implemented "power supply + energy efficiency" services, implementing "one enterprise, one strategy" differentiated "butler-style" dynamic tracking services. Rainbow Communist Party members' service teams are organized according to the production characteristics, scale of operation, power factor, and other electricity usage parameters of the company. They solicit opinions and suggestions for power supply services, tailor rationalized power usage plans, issue "energy-saving prescriptions," and provide advices on reducing losses and increasing efficiency. Simultaneously, they assist the company in identifying hidden dangers in lines and equipment to ensure safe electricity consumption during Huabobo production.

Wendeng's Huabobo industry has entered the "fast lane," with a total of 256 Huabobo enterprises, a daily average electricity consumption of 250,000 kilowatt-hours, a capacity increase of more than 20 times, and the total output value of the Huabobo industry has increased from 3 million yuan in 2015 to over 400 million yuan today. The traditional pasta "Huabobo" has become a lucrative opportunity for the people, a "fragrant bun" leading to prosperity.

