STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY: "Full Grid Electricity" Makes Nut "Industry Thriving"

News provided by

State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

19 Jan, 2024, 09:11 ET

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "How about the electricity in the park in the past two days? We must not overload electricity to prevent electrical fires! " On January 15, Sun Yuanfei, an employee of STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY, and his delegation came to a Pecan Industrial Park in the jurisdiction to publicize the common sense of safe electricity use in winter to villagers and help check the electricity use of winter irrigation equipment.

According to local villagers, because they are located in the hills and mountains of Maling mountain, they used to grow wheat and corn, and their income is generally not high. Later, with the guidance and help of the government, villagers began to grow Pecans and gradually formed characteristic agriculture.

"At that time, there was a lack of funds and experience. After the completion of the park, there was no electricity supply. Five household water pumps were used for irrigation, and the electricity was taken from the homes of nearby villagers." Yaolian Village's 660 mu Pecan Industrial Park was completed in June 2022. Not long after the seedlings were planted, it coincided with drought and little rain, and the water was insufficient. Gao Ming, Secretary of the Village Party Branch, worried about that the seedlings would die of drought due to water shortage every day.

After learning of the situation, STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY immediately sent people to investigate the site and sent temporary power supply to the hinterland of the industrial park to ensure adequate irrigation water for seedlings. At the same time, the Company also handled special cases with special methods, repeatedly went to the superior to report on matters, and timely followed up on the implementation of the expansion funds to ensure the overall construction period.

After 15 days of hard work, the Company installed a 400KVA transformer for the industrial park, erected nearly 3km of medium and low voltage lines, and connected power to the mountain. After the problem of electricity consumption is solved, the Company also regularly organized Party member service teams to inspect the safe electricity use, ensured that leakage protectors and other equipment are used normally, and obligated to lay lines and install switches for additional lighting, water and fertilizer integrated machines and other equipment to escort the growth of fruit trees.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

Also from this source

"Full Grid Electricity" Helps Open "Wealth Flower"

In recent years, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Co., Ltd. has been committed to building and upgrading power grid in rural areas. At 9 p.m. on...

Xuzhou, Jiangsu: New intelligent power distribution grid to help distributed photovoltaic development

In recent years, distributed photovoltaic growth in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, in order to enhance the high proportion of distributed photovoltaic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.