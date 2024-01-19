STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY: "Full Grid Electricity" Makes Nut "Industry Thriving"

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "How about the electricity in the park in the past two days? We must not overload electricity to prevent electrical fires! " On January 15, Sun Yuanfei, an employee of STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY, and his delegation came to a Pecan Industrial Park in the jurisdiction to publicize the common sense of safe electricity use in winter to villagers and help check the electricity use of winter irrigation equipment.

According to local villagers, because they are located in the hills and mountains of Maling mountain, they used to grow wheat and corn, and their income is generally not high. Later, with the guidance and help of the government, villagers began to grow Pecans and gradually formed characteristic agriculture.

"At that time, there was a lack of funds and experience. After the completion of the park, there was no electricity supply. Five household water pumps were used for irrigation, and the electricity was taken from the homes of nearby villagers." Yaolian Village's 660 mu Pecan Industrial Park was completed in June 2022. Not long after the seedlings were planted, it coincided with drought and little rain, and the water was insufficient. Gao Ming, Secretary of the Village Party Branch, worried about that the seedlings would die of drought due to water shortage every day.

After learning of the situation, STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY immediately sent people to investigate the site and sent temporary power supply to the hinterland of the industrial park to ensure adequate irrigation water for seedlings. At the same time, the Company also handled special cases with special methods, repeatedly went to the superior to report on matters, and timely followed up on the implementation of the expansion funds to ensure the overall construction period.

After 15 days of hard work, the Company installed a 400KVA transformer for the industrial park, erected nearly 3km of medium and low voltage lines, and connected power to the mountain. After the problem of electricity consumption is solved, the Company also regularly organized Party member service teams to inspect the safe electricity use, ensured that leakage protectors and other equipment are used normally, and obligated to lay lines and install switches for additional lighting, water and fertilizer integrated machines and other equipment to escort the growth of fruit trees.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company