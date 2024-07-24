State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Boosts Local Grape Industry with Custom Power Solutions

NINGBO, China, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In picturesque Linshanzhen, a town in Zhejiang Province's Yuyao District, a vast vineyard landscape stretches over 800 hectares (1,975 acres), marking a significant milestone in the region's agricultural development. The Weixiangyuan Grape Farmer Cooperative stands at the forefront of this transformation, having adopted cutting-edge double- and triple-layer greenhouse technologies that have substantially lengthened the growing season and increased grape production, pushing the cumulative output value beyond 300 million yuan.

Electricity has played a pivotal role in advancing agricultural practices, catalyzing both growth and innovation in the region's grape cultivation. Fu Weiyao, head of the cooperative, notes, "With a reliable energy supply, every facet of grape cultivation has embraced electrification." In response to the escalating power needs of fruit farmers, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power's service team in Yuyao has substantially improved the performance of the local grid, including an upgrade of 30 kilometers of power lines and the addition of 22,000 kilovolt-amperes to the substation capacity. This robust enhancement of the power infrastructure has not only fattened the wallets of local grape growers but also contributed to the rise of 'Linshan Grapes' as a celebrated local brand and a testament to the region's commitment to agricultural excellence and innovation.

In Linshanzhen, a meticulous focus on maintaining the electrical infrastructure is central to supporting its burgeoning grape industry from irrigation through to harvest. The town's dedicated service team regularly inspects electrical equipment at the growing sites as well as the lines connecting the equipment to the grid, ensuring growers have an uninterrupted power supply. With increasing grape acreage, the team has quickly adapted, installing single-phase irrigation meters for smaller growers and three-phase meters for larger operations to meet their specific energy demands effectively.

During the critical peak demand months of July, August, and September when usage soars due to grape irrigation, harvesting, and storage, Linshan's power service personnel operate non-stop. Account managers are on call to rush to any site within the town to address and resolve power issues promptly, guaranteeing seamless power consumption for all growers.

Beyond agriculture, the well-maintained power infrastructure also energizes the local tourism industry. Linshan boasts over a dozen leisure farms that draw more than 60,000 visitors annually, offering them the opportunity to participate in grape picking and experience the quaint charm of rural life, thanks in part to the reliable energy that supports both farming and tourism activities.

