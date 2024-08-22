State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Ensures Power Supply for Local Grape Industry

JIANGSU, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 20,000 acres of Dingzhuang grapes in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, have been successively harvested and brought to market. The local power supply department promptly assessed the power demand of grape production bases and urgently installed a 400 kVA transformer to ensure reliable power supply for grape sorting centers and cold storage facilities.

In recent years, leveraging its advantageous ecological resources, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, has vigorously developed its grape industry according to local conditions. Dingzhuang grapes from Jurong have successively been designated as a product under national geographical indication protection, included in the China Agricultural Brand Catalog, and successfully exported to Singapore and Malaysia, enjoying smooth sales channels both domestically and internationally.

As Dingzhuang grapes are currently in full harvest, various production and transportation stages, including initial sorting in sorting workshops, secondary premium packaging in dust-free workshops, and low-temperature storage in cold storage facilities before loading under constant temperature conditions, place high demands on power supply. The local power supply department has proactively conducted power equipment inspections in greenhouse areas in advance, offering customized services to support the local grape industry, ensuring power supply throughout the entire grape production chain, and facilitating the development of local specialty economic industries.

SOURCE State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company