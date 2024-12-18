State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company: Door-to-Door Services for Small and Micro Enterprises' Electricity Demand

ZIBO, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The electricians came to us for an electricity inspection early this morning. We're more confident in our production with the reassurance of electrical safety and you truly deserve your reputation as the 'electricity keeper' for rural economic development!" This praise was given by Mr. Hao, the head of Fengyi Winery Co., Ltd., located in Dongli Town, Yiyuan County, when staff from State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company visited for an inspection recently.

Fengyi Winery, a small and micro enterprise in Dongli Town, mainly focuses on apple wine production. It enters its peak production period after the apple harvest, leading to a significant increase in electricity demand. However, the continuous rise in power load often brings potential safety risks. Prioritizing customers' safety, State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company proactively assessed the production situation and electricity load needs of enterprises. The company organized skilled technicians to perform door-to-door visits where they conducted a detailed inspection of equipment prone to faults, including power distribution boxes and leakage protection devices, which is particularly valuable to small enterprises devoid of dedicated electricians and often struggling with routine inspections and maintenance. The technicians not only helped to identify and resolve potential hazards such as aging insulation, overheating connections, and malfunctioning protective devices, but also engaged directly with the heads of enterprises, actively promoting safe electricity knowledge and general troubleshooting methods to enhance their awareness and the ability to deal with electrical emergencies, thus delivering a safe and reliable power supply.

Since the beginning of this year, State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company has opened up green channels to streamline electricity application process and meet customers' need for new installation and power capacity expansion, on which a mechanism of "integrated efforts with tailored solutions for each enterprise" has been established to better understand their demand through on-site visits, bringing a welcome source of power supply for their development.

