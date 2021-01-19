State® Industrial Products Introduces New 7 in One™ Disinfectant

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State Industrial Products, a leading chemical manufacturer and distributer of disinfectants and other products that help customers enhance building environments and improve equipment productivity has introduced their first product with a kill claim against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 7 in One Concentrate is State's newest concentrated quaternary disinfectant that acts as a seven-in-one cleaner, sanitizer, fungicide, mildewstat, virucide, deodorizer and bactericide. With a three-minute kill time, this is one of the fastest quat-based concentrates on List N, the EPA's list of products approved for use against SARS-CoV-2. It is currently available to purchase across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"7 in One Concentrate is a versatile product which can clean and disinfect a variety of hard surfaces, sanitize soft surfaces and sanitize food contact surfaces," Rebecca Korwin, Executive Vice President of Science and Innovation, said. "With 66 kill claims, 7 in One Concentrate is an ideal solution for any facility and we are excited to offer a new disinfectant that is highly effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

Approved by the EPA under registration number 6836-140-70799, 7 in One Concentrate lists SARS-CoV-2 as one of its 66 kill claims. These claims include MRSA, HIV-1, Influenza A, E. Coli, VISA, Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and more. Alongside 7 in One Concentrate, State Industrial Products has over 15 additional disinfectants listed on the EPA's List N that, when used according to label directions, meet the criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

ABOUT US

State Industrial Products has helped customers "Care for Work Environments®" since 1911. The family-owned company has been developing high-performing products and state-of-the-art dispensing equipment for over 100 years. From market-leading drain maintenance and air care programs to innovative cleaning systems, maintenance supplies and auxiliary programs, State Industrial Products offers facility management benefits that are second to none. No matter where you go in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, you will find State Industrial's products hard at work in every industry imaginable.

For more information on State Industrial Products, visit stateindustrial.com or call 866-747-2229.

