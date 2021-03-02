State® Industrial Products Selected as 2021 Evolution of Manufacturing Honoree

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State Industrial Products, a leading chemical manufacturer and distributer of disinfectants and other products that help customers enhance building environments and improve equipment productivity, is proud to have been chosen as a 2021 Evolution of Manufacturing honoree. The honorees were presented as a member of the 2021 class on February 25, 2021. Smart Business Magazine presents this annual award to recognize Northeast Ohio manufacturers who have been able to innovate, create and drive their manufacturing processes to bring about a positive impact to their bottom line.

State Industrial Products is proud to have been chosen as a 2021 Evolution of Manufacturing honoree. Tweet this State Industrial Products is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio where teams work to deliver the chemical products their customers need to operate their businesses efficiently.

"As the pandemic emerged, we pivoted quickly to ensure we met the demand for EPA List N disinfectants, for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by running our manufacturing plant 24/7," Keith Clouston, Vice President of Operations said. "Playing a significant part in the fight against this pandemic makes this recognition all the more humbling."

This award recognizes the efforts of State Industrial Products, particularly State Contract Manufacturing—a division of State Industrial Products—where in-house experts specialize in producing industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals, wax formulations, hand cleaners, air care solutions, floor care products, green-certified formulations and outsourced manufacturing.

Forecasting demand, State stocked up on raw materials to support existing and new customers throughout the pandemic to ensure State had plentiful inventory to support its existing and new customers. Overall, the EPA has approved 16 of State's products to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. State continues to have materials consistently in stock, and is prepared to manufacture disinfectants in the continued fight against COVID-19.

ABOUT STATE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS

State Industrial Products has helped customers "Care for Work Environments®" since 1911. The family-owned company has developed high-performing products and state-of-the-art dispensing equipment for over 100 years. From market-leading drain maintenance and air care programs to innovative cleaning systems, maintenance supplies and auxiliary programs, State offers facility management benefits that are second to none. No matter where you go in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, you will find State's products hard at work in every industry imaginable.

For more information on State Industrial Products, visit https://www.stateindustrial.com or call 866-747-2229.

PRESS CONTACT:

Keith Lewis

Vice President, Marketing

5915 Landerbrook Drive, Mayfield Heights, OH 44278

(440) 544-5137 | [email protected]

State Industrial Products

SOURCE State Industrial Products Corporation

Related Links

https://www.stateindustrial.com

