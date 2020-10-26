State Listings, Inc. Announces Launch of LA State MLS, Scheduled to Debut in late-October 2020

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- State Listings Inc. , owner of NY State MLS and My State MLS, announced today the launch of LA State MLS, a new Multiple Listing Service, which covers the entire state of Louisiana and surrounding areas. The company created LA State MLS in response to Louisiana agents' and brokers' need for their own statewide MLS, featuring streamlined listing options, ownership of data and a variety of enhanced tools to fit their unique needs. LA State MLS will debut in late-October 2020.

LA State MLS platform

State Listings, Inc., was founded in 2009 as NY State MLS, then expanded with My State MLS in response to nationwide demand. It now offers a full suite of custom technology solutions, educational services and webinars and serves as a resource for its members and real estate professionals across the industry. LA State MLS, NY State MLS and My State MLS are the result of years of frustration working with other MLSs that oftentimes don't provide easily accessible listing data or the visibility needed. The products were carefully designed to address many of the drawbacks currently present in other MLSs, including the breadth of data and the fairness of some of the rules.

"After hearing from many Louisiana agents and brokers that they needed their own system, we took action and created LA State MLS," said State Listings, Inc., President Dawn Pfaff. "We developed and own our software, so we can pivot and update our platform quickly to better serve our members and the way they do business. Our custom technology gives members more control and helps to streamline business operations without any fines to members."

Offering extensive syndication, LA State MLS presents localized tools for Louisiana agents and brokers added to My State MLS' existing expansive features list. It allows access to My State MLS' nationwide network of agents. LA State MLS includes the following benefits for Louisiana agents and brokers:

Breaks down artificial barriers drawn by local MLSs, so agents can list wherever they are licensed with one account (agent must be licensed with the same broker in each state)

Does not force all agents in an office to join the MLS

Allows individual agents to join with a signed broker participation agreement

Common sense rules and no fines

Brokers retain ownership of data

Multiple affordable payment options: a low monthly cost, discounted yearly payments, or bring the whole office on board for the best value

Cross-functional, mobile-friendly website, making it unnecessary to download an app to use all of the features from a mobile device

Allows all property types, including residential, commercial, land, multi-unit, manufactured on leased land, business, rental, seasonal/vacation rental, and more

Auction-friendly listing tools

Keeps track of all clients and prospects from one CMA tool

Keeps all leads and showings directly on the agent's listing

Doesn't sell leads ― any leads on listings go directly to the agent

Offers administrator privileges for office accounts so brokers can manage their business more easily than ever before

Works with brokers to take a feed of their listings

IDX for listings to populate on brokers' websites

LA State MLS allows all property types including residential, commercial, business, land leased properties, auctions and manufactured/mobile homes to be listed. In addition, LA State MLS is part of the MY State MLS network and all listings on LA State MLS will also be seen on My State MLS's nationwide network. My State MLS syndicates to third-party consumer sites like Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com and 85 other property listing sites.

LA State MLS registration is now live at www.lastatemls.com .

About State Listings, Inc.

State Listings, Inc. began in 2009 as NY State MLS , a full MLS serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS , the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to its MLSs, State Listings, Inc.'s services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to FIND, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information visit, www.statelistings.com , www.mystatemls.com , or www.lastatemls.com.

