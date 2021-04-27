State Listings, Inc. Announces Launch of MHAuthority.com, Providing Real-Time Accurate Listing & Sales Information for Manufactured Housing

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State Listings, Inc., owner of My State MLS, NY State MLS and LA State MLS, recently launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings. MHAuthority.com retrieves data directly from multiple listing services that provide real-time updates for the most accurate data.

At a time when manufactured housing is an affordable option in the new world of unaffordable housing, State Listings, Inc. created MHAuthority.com to give real-time detailed listing and sales information to the public, which comes directly from agents, dealers and the public. The site utilizes direct MLS feeds, which require data to be kept updated, making for a more accurate listing database. Other similar manufactured housing listing sites don't include required information, and don't mandate that the listings be updated.

MHAuthority.com offers unique, specialized search options to help ideal buyers find listings.

"Manufactured home buyers need a one-stop shop where they can get all the information they need in the most accurate form," said State Listings, Inc. President Dawn Pfaff. "In developing MHAuthority.com, we listened to mobile and manufactured housing professionals to understand what tools consumers really need.

"The consumer needs a minimum amount of information about a home when shopping online," she continued. "MHAuthority.com has required fields that are necessary to create a better shopping experience."

Features of MHAuthority.com include:

MHAuthority.com is nationwide, so listings are seen in all 50 states.

Unique listing fields highlight listings' best features.

Choose from thousands of listings to find a home that matches specific criteria.

Search mobile and manufactured homes for rent by price, location, community, and more.

Knowledgeable MHAuthority.com staff provide online and phone support.

Listings for MHAuthority.com currently feed from State Listings, Inc.'s My State MLS, with more sources coming in the future.

About State Listings, Inc.

State Listings, Inc. began in 2009 as NY State MLS , a full MLS serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS , the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020, and MHAuthority.com launched in December 2020. In addition to its MLSs, State Listings, Inc.'s services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to FIND, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information visit, www.statelistings.com , www.mystatemls.com , or www.lastatemls.com.

