State loan program available to help Hollidaysburg homeowners with the expense of sewer lateral connections

"We're encouraging homeowners in Hollidaysburg to consider the PENNVEST loan as an affordable option available for area residents who will be connecting to the new sewer lines in the months ahead," said PENNVEST Executive Director Brion Johnson. "The cost of these connections can be burdensome, so we hope this funding can help mitigate the impact on family budgets."

The PENNVEST loan offers several features of benefit to homeowners, including:

1.75 percent interest rate (maximum annual percentage rate of 2.9 percent)

Loan terms up to 20 years (15 years for manufactured homes), regardless of loan amount

Loan amounts up to $25,000 are available

are available There are no restrictions on household income for homeowners who want to apply

Two unit dwellings deeded as one property are eligible unless the residence is a manufactured home, and

There is no repayment penalty for homeowners who pay off their loans early

The loan is available only to Pennsylvania residents.

PHFA Executive Director and CEO Brian Hudson Sr. added, "It can be hard to budget for a sizable expense like this, even if you know it's coming. So the fact that we offer an affordable loan to help soften the financial impact should be welcome news for homeowners."

Homeowners who want more information or want to start the PENNVEST application process should contact Debbie Gilmour with Liberty Mortgage Corporation at 814-868-8564, or contact Stacy Martin with 1st Summit Bank at 814-262-4060. They can also call PHFA at 1-855-U-Are-Home (827-3466), and then press "0" to be connected with the agency's Customer Solutions Center. More details are available at: https://www.phfa.org/programs/repairs.aspx; see the bottom bullet for information about the PENNVEST homeowner septic program.

