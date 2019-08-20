State of California selects Atos Public Safety LLC to empower Next Generation 9-1-1 transformation

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos Public Safety LLC, a global leader in digital transformation and mission critical communications systems, today announced a 5-year, $198 USD million contract with the State of California to transform the state's 9-1-1 system to leading-edge broadband communication platforms that advance emergency services for the public, 9-1-1 professionals and first responders.

Atos Public Safety LLC will serve as the Next Generation 9-1-1 Prime Network Service Provider (PNSP) for the initiative, providing overall management of emergency call flow for the state and integration with the state's regional ESInets, an emergency services IP network that replaces 25-year-old technology. Through this, California will have the ability to intelligently route, manage and deliver a broad array of real-time information, including SMS and Real Time Text (RTT) to 9-1-1. This allows for an exchange of information within the 9-1-1 centers to reduce response time, enhance situational awareness and increase first responder safety.

"Access to a secure, reliable NG9-1-1 IP network will have a tremendous impact on the effectiveness of communications between emergency callers and first responder resources within communities," said Rob Clark, Head of Atos Public Safety LLC. "The number one priority for any state is keeping its citizens safe and in the 21st century that means anyone who needs to communicate with 9-1-1 can do so regardless of how they 'call' for help - universal service to those who cannot speak or are not in a position to do so."

"In a smartphone-connected world, it's essential that our public safety capabilities keep pace with the technology people are using every day," said Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "Today marks a significant milestone in updating our 911 network to better support dispatchers, emergency responders and to ultimately save lives."

Atos Public Safety LLC has been entrusted to migrate some of the world's most mission-critical environments into and through its respective Digital Transformations. Atos Public Safety LLC brings the same world-class infrastructure transformation and managed services leadership to an industry in need of choice and proven experience with the pillars of NG9-1-1.

The flexible infrastructure also allows the State of California to upgrade to future technologies such as video and photo 9-1-1 responses at a later date.

The contract builds on an almost 4-year relationship between Atos Public Safety LLC and the State of California.

