State of Cannabis 2024: Smokeland's Greatest Hits

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeland is thrilled to announce its first-ever State of Cannabis 2024 report, offering an insider's look at this year's top-selling products and the consumer trends shaping cannabis culture. From timeless favorites like Flower to the rising stars in Vapes, Edibles, and Concentrates, 2024 was a year that celebrated both the classics and bold innovations.

2024's Cannabis MVPs: Best-Selling Products

Each category saw standout performers that not only captured consumer loyalty but also reflected broader trends in convenience, potency, and flavor.

Flower: Blue Dream (Sativa) reigned supreme as the go-to strain for its smooth, uplifting vibes. A timeless classic, it proved once again why Flower is still the heart of cannabis culture. Runner ups include Governmint Oasis and Black Cherry Gelato .

reigned supreme as the go-to strain for its smooth, uplifting vibes. A timeless classic, it proved once again why Flower is still the heart of cannabis culture. Runner ups include and . Pre-rolls: The Super Jay infused with Blue Dream (40%+ THC) was the ultimate party-starter, delivering convenience and potency for every occasion.

The was the ultimate party-starter, delivering convenience and potency for every occasion. Vape Pens: Birthday Cake (Hybrid) emerged as a fan-favorite, blending sweet, indulgent flavors with on-the-go versatility, followed by Northern Lights (Indica) .

emerged as a fan-favorite, blending sweet, indulgent flavors with on-the-go versatility, followed by . Concentrates: Heavy hitters like Black Diamonds shatter won over seasoned consumers seeking bold intensity, followed by flavor forward strains like Strawberry Lemonade .

Heavy hitters like won over seasoned consumers seeking bold intensity, followed by flavor forward strains like . Edibles: WYLD's CBN-rich Elderberry Indica Gummies stole the spotlight, helping thousands decompress and recover from the daily grind.

Generational Insights: Cannabis Through the Ages

Cannabis culture is as diverse as its consumers. Here's a little snapshot of each generation's preferred way to consume.

Gen Z (18–24): Gen Z favored Flowers as their ride-or-die but dipped their toes into Vapes and Concentrates , proving they're not afraid to try something new. 1 in 5 Gen Z customers purchased a vape this year.

Gen Z favored as their ride-or-die but dipped their toes into and , proving they're not afraid to try something new. 1 in 5 Gen Z customers purchased a vape this year. Millennials (25–34): The MVPs of the market, they dominated every category from Flowers to Edibles. More than 1 in 3 millennials purchased a vape or concentrate.

The MVPs of the market, they dominated every category from Flowers to Edibles. More than 1 in 3 millennials purchased a vape or concentrate. Older Millennials & Gen X (35–44): While Flowers still held the top spot, their love for Vapes and Concentrates signals a curiosity for what's next.

While Flowers still held the top spot, their love for Vapes and Concentrates signals a curiosity for what's next. Gen X (45–54): Discreet dabblers favored low-key options like Edibles and Vapes. Discretion is the name of the game for Gen X.

Discreet dabblers favored low-key options like Edibles and Vapes. Discretion is the name of the game for Gen X. Baby Boomers (55–64): while OGs stuck to Flower, they're adopting Pre-rolls and Edibles at a faster rate than all other age groups.

Key Trends That Defined 2024

Flower Reigns Supreme: Despite the rise of new formats, Flower held its place as the most beloved cannabis consumption method, representing more than 60% of total purchases across all generations. Edibles Win Big with Seniors: Baby Boomers gravitated toward Edibles for their simplicity, smokeless convenience, and variety of therapeutic benefits. Vapes Go Mainstream: Millennials and Gen Z led the charge, embracing Vapes for their flavor, portability, and discretion. Millennials as Trendsetters: Of all age groups, Millennials are the largest demographic and balance their consumption across many different formats. Women Consumers are On the Rise: 59% of customers identified as male and 41% as female (a 10% lift over 2023) showcasing a growing diversity in cannabis consumers.

"The data tells a story of diverse consumers and evolving tastes," said Jamie Feaster, Smokeland's Head of Marketing. "Brands that genuinely embrace this diversity will shape the future of cannabis."

Market Growth Projections

Looking ahead, the U.S. cannabis market is projected to experience significant growth. Combined medical and recreational cannabis sales are expected to reach $49.7 billion by 2026 and $53.5 billion by 2027 according to MJBizDaily .

"These projections underscore the expanding acceptance and demand for cannabis products nationwide," noted Chang Yi. "Smokeland is poised to meet this growing demand by staying true to our core values of affordability and accessibility."

Since its inception in 2018, Smokeland has been dedicated to making high-quality cannabis accessible to all. Its $49 Ounce (OZ) revolutionized the market, removing financial hurdles and ensuring that everyone can benefit from cannabis.

For more insights and the full State of Cannabis 2024 report, visit Smokeland.com

About Smokeland

Smokeland is California's leading cannabis delivery service, dedicated to bringing high-quality, accessible cannabis products to the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, San Jose and Ventura County. With a commitment to innovation, community, and culture, Smokeland is shaping the future of cannabis, one delivery at a time.

Smokeland is the technology arm of Smoakland Supply Company, an Oakland-based vertically integrated cannabis company that manufactures and distributes leading brands including Smoakland, Sierra Hills, Si Señor, El Sol, Sway, Feels and more.

