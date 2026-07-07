State of Connecticut Renews Fleet Management Partnership with Geotab and Advantage One Technologies to Deliver Advanced Automation Solutions

Renewed agreement adds a suite of custom automation tools for the state's 3,600-vehicle fleet.

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab, a global leader in connected operations, video telematics, and AI-powered insights, today announced a contract renewal with the State of Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Fleet Operations. In partnership with Geotab Reseller Partner, Advantage One Technologies, the renewal extends Geotab's telematics deployment and adds a suite of custom-engineered automation tools built specifically for Connecticut's operational and compliance needs.

New Haven, Connecticut

Connecticut DAS Fleet Operations leases more than 3,600 vehicles to over 90 state agencies and departments, collectively driving approximately 30 million miles annually across extended hours and multiple shifts. Managing an administrative and operational fleet of this scale requires rigorous oversight, prompting DAS Fleet Operations to leverage advanced telematics to optimize efficiency, lower operational costs, and maintain compliance.

Geotab and Advantage One Technologies have collaborated to build and integrate specialized, automated software applications. These tools transform complex and time-consuming manual processes into automated tasks:

Personal vs. Business Mileage Automation : This custom application replaces manual logging and driver reporting. It automatically captures, segregates, and preserves monthly personal and business use records for each state vehicle, ensuring continuous compliance with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) tax requirements.

: This custom application replaces manual logging and driver reporting. It automatically captures, segregates, and preserves monthly personal and business use records for each state vehicle, ensuring continuous compliance with the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) tax requirements. Overnight Parking Verification : This module automatically verifies where state-owned vehicles are parked after hours, validating that they align with their authorized overnight locations. The system also surfaces alternative parking options, reducing unnecessary daily drive times for state employees traveling to operational zones.

: This module automatically verifies where state-owned vehicles are parked after hours, validating that they align with their authorized overnight locations. The system also surfaces alternative parking options, reducing unnecessary daily drive times for state employees traveling to operational zones. Fuel & Maintenance Data Integration : This tool automates the importing of fuel transactions and Fleet Management Information System (FMIS) data feeds, replacing manual data reconciliation. The result is hundreds of administrative hours returned to staff each year, time that can be redirected toward higher-value fleet oversight and operational work.

: This tool automates the importing of fuel transactions and Fleet Management Information System (FMIS) data feeds, replacing manual data reconciliation. The result is hundreds of administrative hours returned to staff each year, time that can be redirected toward higher-value fleet oversight and operational work. Executive & Compliance Reporting: This feature automates the preparation of annual vehicle utilization and safety reports. The outputs are dynamically formatted to meet Connecticut's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) data mandates, replacing a legacy process that previously required weeks of manual coordination.

"Managing a fleet of over 3,600 vehicles spread across dozens of state agencies means our staff is constantly balancing asset health, safety, and administrative compliance," said Ronald Johnson, Fleet Repair Supervisor for DAS Fleet Operations, "By automating our fuel records, maintenance data, and state-mandated reporting, we've stripped away the tedious paperwork. This allows our supervisors to focus on what they do best: keeping Connecticut's fleet safe, reliable and active on the roads."

"State administrative fleets operate under highly specific regulatory, union and operational frameworks that standard telematics tools simply cannot address out of the box," said Neil Garrett, Vice President of Business Development, Government at Geotab. "Our continued partnership with Connecticut DAS Fleet Operations, alongside the engineering expertise of Advantage One Technologies, demonstrates the true power of Geotab's open platform. We have turned compliance hurdles into automated background processes, freeing up valuable state resources and helping Connecticut lead the country in smart, data-driven government fleet management."

With this agreement, Geotab continues to expand its role as a telematics partner for government fleets. Geotab serves as the established telematics standard for state DOTs and public administrations nationwide, and is the supplier to the United States federal fleet.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.