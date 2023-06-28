State of Digitalization of the Food and Beverage Industry: 2023 Industry Research - Focus on Opportunities in Traceability, Safety, & Robotics and Automation for Accuracy and Quality Control

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of Digitalization of the Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity analytics discusses the benefits gained through the adoption of automation tools for F&B production, investigates some of the top technology trends that are shaping the industry, and highlights some key competitive participants in this industry.

Food & Beverage (F&B) manufacturing has embraced IIoT, AI, MES, ERP, and more such tools to move up production and quality. Advancements in real-time data processing and predictive analytics further help introduce new ways of utilizing data to generate insights for effective decision-making.

Successful F&B companies are constantly innovating and upgrading their technological infrastructure using elements of IIoT, such as edge computing, Big Data, predictive analytics, cloud, and other applications. F&B automation will improve process and product efficiency.

Amidst ever-expanding opportunities and the development of new business models, companies are looking at exploring ways to adopt digital technologies to improve the quality of food production and be more systematic about meeting evolving consumer demands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automation of the Food and Beverage Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Overview

Impact of Digitalization Across the F&B Value Chain

The Future of F&B

The Need for Digitalization

Advantages of Digitalization in F&B

How will Automation Change F&B?

Trends in the F&B Industry

Emerging Technologies Across F&B Market

Transformed Areas within Each Segment of the F&B

Adoption Levels of Processes - Technologies and Across Participants in the F&B Industry

Future of Traceability in the F&B Industry

Digitalization in the F&B Industry

Segmentation by Automation Technology

Automation Product Line Definitions

Industry Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

Automation Product Line Applications in the F&B Value Chain - 2022

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Adoption

Strategies to Quicken Digitalization Adoption in F&B Industry

Key Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Price Trend and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Digitalization Initiatives

3 Sustainability and F&B Automation

Sustainability in F&B

Why will Sustainability Drive Transformational Changes in F&B Automation?

Sustainability Initiatives by F&B Plants

United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals

Key SDG: Climate Action

Key SDG: Responsible Consumption and Production

Key SDG: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - NALA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Select Countries

Forecast Analysis by Region

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Forecast Analysis by Region

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Selected Countries

Forecast Analysis by Region

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Traceability

Growth Opportunity 2: Robotics and Automation for Accuracy and Quality Control

Growth Opportunity 3: Safety

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g628oo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets