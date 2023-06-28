State of Digitalization of the Food and Beverage Industry: 2023 Industry Research - Focus on Opportunities in Traceability, Safety, & Robotics and Automation for Accuracy and Quality Control

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of Digitalization of the Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity analytics discusses the benefits gained through the adoption of automation tools for F&B production, investigates some of the top technology trends that are shaping the industry, and highlights some key competitive participants in this industry.

Food & Beverage (F&B) manufacturing has embraced IIoT, AI, MES, ERP, and more such tools to move up production and quality. Advancements in real-time data processing and predictive analytics further help introduce new ways of utilizing data to generate insights for effective decision-making.

Successful F&B companies are constantly innovating and upgrading their technological infrastructure using elements of IIoT, such as edge computing, Big Data, predictive analytics, cloud, and other applications. F&B automation will improve process and product efficiency.

Amidst ever-expanding opportunities and the development of new business models, companies are looking at exploring ways to adopt digital technologies to improve the quality of food production and be more systematic about meeting evolving consumer demands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automation of the Food and Beverage Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Overview
  • Impact of Digitalization Across the F&B Value Chain
  • The Future of F&B
  • The Need for Digitalization
  • Advantages of Digitalization in F&B
  • How will Automation Change F&B?
  • Trends in the F&B Industry
  • Emerging Technologies Across F&B Market
  • Transformed Areas within Each Segment of the F&B
  • Adoption Levels of Processes - Technologies and Across Participants in the F&B Industry
  • Future of Traceability in the F&B Industry
  • Digitalization in the F&B Industry
  • Segmentation by Automation Technology
  • Automation Product Line Definitions
  • Industry Segmentation
  • Segmentation by Application
  • Automation Product Line Applications in the F&B Value Chain - 2022
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Technology Adoption
  • Strategies to Quicken Digitalization Adoption in F&B Industry
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Price Trend and Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Digitalization Initiatives

3 Sustainability and F&B Automation

  • Sustainability in F&B
  • Why will Sustainability Drive Transformational Changes in F&B Automation?
  • Sustainability Initiatives by F&B Plants
  • United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals
  • Key SDG: Climate Action
  • Key SDG: Responsible Consumption and Production
  • Key SDG: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - NALA

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Select Countries
  • Forecast Analysis by Region

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Analysis by Region

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEA

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Selected Countries
  • Forecast Analysis by Region

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Traceability
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Robotics and Automation for Accuracy and Quality Control
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Safety

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g628oo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

