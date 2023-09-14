State of Green: Climate summit presents pathways to reduce Scope 3 emissions while boosting job creation, social justice, and biodiversity conservation

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Climate Week NYC, on 19th September, dignitaries from the United Nations and some of the world's most sustainable companies will join Denmark's Minister for Finance Nicolai Wammen and 150 clean economy leaders to present solutions to decarbonize societies while increasing economic and planetary bottom-lines.

The press is invited to join the high-level climate summit on 19th September and gain exclusive insight into green development from both a public and private perspective. The summit takes place from 11.00 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, Mary Flagler Cary Hall, 450 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018.

In view of the US' ambitious investment plan to expand opportunities for green jobs and clean technology adoption and Denmark's track record as a clean energy leader, sessions will revolve around collective ways to move from individual CO2 reductions to joint Scope 3 responsibilities. A particular focus will be given to mobilizing finance for biodiversity conservation, just transition, and collaborative ways of ensuring supply chain resilience in times of economic turbulence.

Summoning global leaders from governments, the private sector, financial institutions, and intergovernmental organizations, the event is a unique venue to gain insights on collective public-private climate action.

Speakers include:

Nicolai Wammen , Denmark's Minister for Finance

, Minister for Finance Elisabeth Maruma Mrema, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of the UN Environment Program

Brad Crabtree , US Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy and Carbon Management

, US Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy and Carbon Management Mads Nipper , CEO, Ørsted

, CEO, Ørsted Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Nathalie Bernasconi-Osterwalder , CEO, International Institute for Sustainable Development

, CEO, International Institute for Sustainable Development Martin Berg , CEO, Climate Asset Management

, CEO, Climate Asset Management David McGinty , Senior Fellow, Scaling Impact, World Resources Institute

, Senior Fellow, Scaling Impact, World Resources Institute Torsten Sløk, Partner and Chief Economist, Apollo Global Management

Thomas Bustrup, Deputy Director General, Confederation of Danish Industry

Tim Brooks , Vice President Sustainability, LEGO

, Vice President Sustainability, LEGO Cori Petersen , Chief People and Sustainability Officer, FLSmidth

, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, FLSmidth Cheryl Ginyard-Jones , US Managing Director, Ramboll

, US Managing Director, Ramboll Finn Mortensen , CEO, State of Green

, CEO, State of Green Anthony Abbotts, Director, Group Sustainability, ROCKWOOL

Jan Behrendt Ibsø, Group Senior Market Director, COWI

The event is held in partnership between State of Green and the Danish Confederation of Industry.

