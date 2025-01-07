State of Indiana showcases LEO Flight at CES 2025, Championing the Future of Personal Air Mobility

Backed by Indiana, LEO Flight virtually debuts the LEO Solo, a personal electric flying vehicle, at CES 2025. Post this

Product Highlights

Introducing the LEO Solo:

Making its public debut during CES through a virtual reality showcase, the LEO Solo is a single-seat recreational eVTOL designed for accessibility and adventure. Fully funded and slated for production in late 2025, the Solo offers a glimpse into the future of personal flight. Complying with FAA Part 103 ultralight regulations, it allows enthusiasts to experience flight without a pilot's license. Additional details, including pre-order opportunities, will be announced as development progresses. Watch the launch video.

LEO Coupe – The Flagship Product:

The Coupe remains the centerpiece of LEO Flight's vision for daily personal mobility. A luxury two-seat flying car, it combines high-speed intercity travel with premium features. Vehicle certification is expected under the new FAA MOSAIC guidelines, which will require just 20 hours of flight time to obtain a pilot's license. With a target launch in 2027/2028, the Coupe represents the future of personal transportation. Watch the launch video.

Interactive Experience at CES 2025

LEO Flight's Founders Pete Bitar and Carlos Salaff will host the virtual reality showcase, guiding attendees through the VR experience and sharing insights into the development of the LEO Solo and LEO Coupe. Visitors can explore these groundbreaking vehicles in an immersive virtual reality showroom at Booth 61261, located in the Indiana Economic Development showcase at the Venetian Expo, Hall G.

Strategic Growth

LEO Flight is raising additional capital to accelerate the development of the Coupe, offering investors an opportunity to fast-track its timeline and contribute to advancements in personal air mobility. Accredited investors can engage with co-founders Bitar and Salaff directly to explore this exclusive opportunity and help shape the future of personal flight. Contact [email protected] for more details.

Closing Statement

"LEO Flight is honored to showcase its vision for the future of flight with support from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC)," said Pete Bitar, Co-Founder of LEO Flight. "Our alignment with IEDC's mission to drive economic growth and innovation in Indiana has been instrumental in our journey to revolutionize personal mobility."

About LEO Flight

Founders Pete Bitar and Carlos Salaff formed LEO Flight in 2021 with the belief that the science fiction vision of compact, personal flying cars is now within reach. Hands-on builders, Bitar and Salaff have developed, tested, and commercialized several automobile and aircraft designs with small teams and large organizations, including Mazda Motor Corporation and the US military.



LEO Flight's DARPA-backed electric jet propulsion system won the NASA HeroX award for innovation in 2021. LEO Flight has strategic alliances in flight systems technology, charging infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.



For more information, visit leoflight.com.

SOURCE LEO Flight Corporation