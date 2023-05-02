State of Iowa announces partnership with CGI for migrating financial management system to the cloud

Stock Market Symbols

State continues 25-year collaboration with CGI, opts for technology platform designed for unique needs of state and local governments

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the award of a contract by the State of Iowa to modernize the state's financial management systems using CGI Advantage®, a cloud-based solution that integrates financial and performance data, automates budget collection, and captures system performance metrics in a unified platform.

In her announcement of the award, Governor Kim Reynolds said the selection of CGI for the initiative would "ensure the state has the right tools to support our operations, save money over the long term, and improve service to Iowans."

The contract builds on a 25-year collaboration between CGI and the State of Iowa for financial management and enterprise resource planning (ERP), during which CGI has provided a cost-effective, industry-leading ERP solution that has evolved to meet the State's requirements.

CGI Advantage is a built-for-government software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides a mobile-first, intuitive and responsive user experience. Hosted on the CGI Advantage Cloud, the platform provides an adaptive role-based experience that will meet the state's complex public-sector requirements and provide greater ease of configuration helping drive increased efficiency and effectiveness.

"CGI's Advantage ERP solution reflects best practices from four decades of experience in implementing enterprise-level, mission-critical systems supporting thousands of public sector users," said John Manta, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. Midwest operations. "Iowa will benefit from a solution that is designed specifically for state and local governments and provides a unified platform with the flexibility to meet the unique needs of the state's leaders, government professionals and citizens."

