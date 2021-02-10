State of Michigan launches CGI OnCue360 solution for CARES Act compliance, spending transparency

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced the launch of the CGI OnCue360 solution for the State of Michigan, where the platform will be used to ensure regulatory compliance with CARES Act pandemic relief funding and track information about grant spending for local and regional program managers state-wide.

"This new tool from CGI puts us in a strong position to help us meet federal reporting requirements and make sure we are doing our part to track the necessary data," said Ruth Schwartz, Director of the SIGMA office in Michigan. "The OnCue360 tool was implemented within our current platform and provides us with another helpful mechanism for living up to the CARES Act regulations."

"We are proud to work alongside our Michigan partners to help ensure compliance with new federal mandates designed to protect the integrity of CARES Act funds," said Stephen Arrants, Vice-President, CGI. "CGI OnCue360 is a powerful tool in the hands of municipal, county and state program managers who are required to serve as responsible stewards of these vital public resources."

Cloud-based CGI OnCue360 is a mobile regulatory enforcement and data-collection solution that allows smartphones, tablets and desktop computers to capture and report information from the field in real time. It provides the ability to record and track data, electronic signatures and digital photographs, and includes a robust web interface to schedule and manage appointments. Information collected by Michigan officials will help ensure compliance with recent CARES Act regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

