State of New York Expands Partnership with GetSetUp to Offer a Senior-Specific Social Learning Platform with Online Mental Enrichment Classes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) extends its partnership with The Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) and GetSetUp to offer additional technology and enrichment classes. New Yorkers have over 500 weekly classes to choose from, all taught by older adults on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform that increases mental enrichment and social connections.

NYSOFA and AgingNY's initial partnership offered GetSetUp classes to older adults to help them bridge the digital divide and improve their health and wellness. Over 38,000 New Yorkers took classes offered around the clock in bite-size sessions of 1 hour or less and were able to connect with peers who share similar interests in GetSetUp's vibrant community.

Through this partnership expansion, older New Yorkers will have access to even more classes including those hosted in English, Hindi, Mandarin, and Spanish. With this expansion, New York plans to reach the millions of older adult New Yorkers who could benefit from classes on technology and healthy living.

To attract even more New Yorkers, customized classes are being offered tailored to New Yorkers' tastes.

Today, Thursday, October 7 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time GetSetUp will host former New York Knicks star and NBA legend John Starks for a fireside chat. This event is free to New York residents. At this live virtual event, John Starks will share behind-the-scenes stories from his incredible basketball career and discuss his life post-NBA.

"The Association on Aging in New York is thrilled to continue to partner with GetSetUp," said Rebecca Preve, Executive Director of the Association on Aging in NY. "The ability to bring quality programs to older New Yorkers continues to be a priority for the aging network, and we encourage participation from all across New York state."

GetSetUp's platform directly supports many of the social determinants of health with classes and content covering important aging issues like dementia, and overall mental and physical well-being. In addition, fun enrichment classes allow older adults to find peers who share their passions.

"We are excited to be partnered with the state of New York to address the needs of their older adults. New Yorkers are engaging in life-long learning offerings to learn technology, more about health and wellness, and taking mental enrichment classes," said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-founder at GetSetUp. "We look forward to reaching even more New Yorkers to assure that they have the opportunity to stay active, engaged, and reimagine themselves at any age in a safe, fun, and interactive way."

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp is a social learning platform that helps over 3 million older adults in 160 countries stay mentally and physically fit, increase their economic opportunities, and join a community where people find meaning and purpose by sharing their knowledge and passions. Learn more at https://www.getsetup.org .

