State of North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Selects CherryRoad for Statewide School Business Systems Modernization Program

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of enterprise software and full-service provider of consulting, technical, and application management services to K-12 districts, today announced that it has been selected by the State of North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to play a key role in modernizing the business systems for the school districts and charter schools across the State.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed funding into law to support the modernization of the financial systems of the school districts across the State with the intent to fund a multiphase, multi-year project to:

Modernize State and local education financial, human capital, and school information systems

Provide for a common reporting system and analytics system

Integrate financial, payroll, human resources, and related human capital systems through the use of a new software as a service enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, make enhancements to existing local systems, or both

Link the State licensure system with the upgraded local systems

CherryRoad was selected by the State as it sought a technology solution that is flexible enough to scale to districts of all sizes.

"We are truly honored and excited to partner with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as they move forward to support the local educational agencies in their State," said Jeremy Gulban, Chief Executive Officer of CherryRoad. "We believe in public education and look forward to collaborating with those who directly support the education of students. Modernizing the school districts' administrative systems will enable local education agencies to be more efficient by incorporating best practices utilized by other educational agencies across the nation. Cloud solutions create tremendous efficiencies that free up time, money, infrastructure, and other resources so school districts can focus on providing a world-class education to its students."

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

