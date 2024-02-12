State of North Carolina Transforms Finance with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP

News provided by

Oracle

12 Feb, 2024, 07:56 ET

North Carolina standardizes key finance processes for state agencies in the cloud with Oracle

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of North Carolina has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to support its mission to protect the financial integrity of the State and promote accountability in an objective and efficient manner. With Oracle Cloud ERP, North Carolina has standardized finance processes in the cloud, increased efficiency, improved controls, and enhanced its ability to serve constituents.

North Carolina is the ninth-most populous state in the United States and home to over 10 million residents. Supported by a mainframe legacy ERP system that was over 35 years old, the Office of the State Controller needed to modernize its finance processes to improve efficiency, reduce risk, attract the next generation of talent, and better support its constituents. After evaluating numerous ERP vendors, North Carolina selected Oracle Cloud ERP.

"Our operations were hampered by a legacy system that kept critical data in silos and required constant maintenance. We needed a new financial backbone that would free our organization from IT constraints, improve security, increase flexibility, and deliver a modern user experience," said Clayton Darnell, chief deputy state controller, State of North Carolina. "With Oracle Cloud ERP, we have standardized finance processes for our state agencies on a single cloud platform, which has enabled us to achieve more efficient and agile operations as we serve the residents of North Carolina."

Oracle Cloud ERP has enabled North Carolina to manage state-wide financials on a complete, modern, cloud ERP suite to increase productivity and improve controls. With Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), part of Oracle Cloud ERP, the State has simplified complex reporting processes across all of its agencies and accelerated decision-making.

"To meet constituent demand for fast and reliable services, state agencies need to adapt to new technologies and embrace a continuous innovation mindset," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud ERP, North Carolina now has the financial platform it needs to automate core business processes, unlock new efficiencies, and deliver unparalleled constituent services to the citizens of North Carolina."

Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financialsaccounting hubprocurementproject managemententerprise performance managementrisk managementsubscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. The self-updating platform provide customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt, and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

This implementation was managed by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member, Deloitte.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

